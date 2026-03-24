Hensoldt’s Strategic Expansion: Securing Semiconductors and Scaling for Growth

While Hensoldt’s share price has declined by approximately 10% over the last month, the defense technology group is broadcasting strong counter-signals through concrete strategic actions. CEO Oliver Dörre recently purchased 1,000 of the company’s own shares at €75.25 each, a move that underscores management confidence amid a period of significant operational development.

Capacity and Workforce on a Major Upswing

To manage its substantial order backlog, Hensoldt has been channeling around €2 billion into expanding its industrial capabilities since 2022, with an additional €1 billion earmarked for future investment. A key component of this growth is a major hiring push: the company aims to surpass the 10,000-employee threshold by the end of 2026. This year alone, 1,600 new positions are planned.

The company is strategically sourcing some of this talent from the automotive sector’s current challenges. On March 16, Hensoldt signed a cooperation agreement with Aumovio, which is cutting roughly 4,000 jobs group-wide—including 600 in southern Germany. Hensoldt specifically needs the systems engineers, software developers, and electrical technicians being released by Aumovio for its sites in Ulm, Lindau, and Markdorf.

Annual Report to Detail Supply Chain Progress

The market awaits Hensoldt’s audited annual report for 2025, scheduled for release on March 26. Key figures are already public: new orders surged 62% to €4.71 billion, driving the total order backlog to €8.83 billion. Revenue growth, at 9.6% to €2.455 billion, was notably slower, hampered by shortages in electronic components and a lack of skilled personnel.

Tomorrow’s report will reveal whether the company’s optimized supply chain strategy is yielding measurable results. A crucial step in securing its supply involves a new contract with United Monolithic Semiconductors (UMS). The agreement guarantees the delivery of 900,000 Gallium Nitride chips by 2030. These high-performance semiconductors are core components for radar systems, including those required for the European Sky Shield Initiative.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Hensoldt?

A European Space-Based Surveillance Network Takes Shape

Alongside its day-to-day operations, Hensoldt is advancing ambitious space projects. CEO Dörre aims to qualify a radar system for space deployment within this year, with series production of SAR sensors slated to begin in 2028.

The company is part of a consortium, alongside AI defense specialist Helsing and Norway’s Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, to establish a European satellite constellation for reconnaissance and targeting by 2029. Hensoldt’s contribution will include SAR radar, EO/IR, and electronic warfare sensors. Isar Aerospace, with its complex at Norway’s Andøya Space, has been selected as the preferred launch partner.

Strong Structural Demand and Upcoming Milestones

The political and fiscal backdrop remains highly supportive. Germany’s special defense fund of over €108 billion, coupled with the EU’s €150 billion SAFE program, provides a structural foundation for sustained demand.

Investors will get another key update on May 6, with the release of first-quarter 2026 figures. These results will indicate whether the capacity expansion and the ongoing integration of Nedinsco have successfully accelerated the company’s execution speed.

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