Hensoldt’s Strategic Growth Anchored in Defense Electronics Demand

The defense electronics specialist Hensoldt is capitalizing on a fundamental industry shift, where software and electronic components constitute an ever-larger share of modern military systems. According to a ZVEI analysis from March 20, 2026, electronics already account for 17% of defense systems, a figure projected to reach 25% by 2035. This structural trend provides a powerful tailwind for the company’s expansion, even as major platform projects like the F126 frigate face significant delays.

A Robust Order Book Amid Sector Volatility

Hensoldt’s growth trajectory is supported by a burgeoning order backlog, now approaching the nine-billion-euro mark. This substantial pipeline underscores the firm’s ambitious growth plans. However, recent share price performance has not mirrored this operational momentum. The stock has declined approximately 9% over the past week and trades more than 35% below its October peak of €115.10, remaining well under its yearly highs.

Recent geopolitical developments have introduced additional volatility. A temporary de-escalation in Iran-related tensions, prompted by former President Trump’s announced negotiation pause, saw oil prices retreat from over $100 to around $101 per barrel. While such events increase short-term volatility across defense stocks, analysts suggest Hensoldt’s well-filled order book should serve as a stronger anchor for medium-term stability.

Expansion on Multiple Fronts

The company is executing its growth strategy across several parallel tracks. Its “Ulm II” project aims to ramp up annual radar production to 1,000 units starting in 2027, including the TRML-4D radar for the European Sky Shield Initiative. Workforce expansion is also a priority, with plans to grow employee numbers to over 10,000 by the end of 2026, including 1,600 new hires targeted for this year alone. Further strengthening its European footprint, Hensoldt completed the acquisition of Dutch optronics specialist Nedinsco in early March.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Hensoldt?

Procurement Challenges Highlight Hensoldt’s Resilient Role

The protracted F126 frigate program exemplifies the systemic difficulties plaguing complex defense procurement in Germany. The Dutch prime contractor, Damen Naval, is grappling with software integration and construction data issues. Consequently, delivery of the first frigate is now expected no earlier than 2031 or 2032—roughly four years behind the original schedule.

In response, the German Federal Ministry of Defence has adopted a dual-track approach. Alongside the ongoing F126 project, it plans to procure four MEKO A-200 DEU-type frigates as an interim solution. On March 18, 2026, the Bundestag’s budget committee approved an expansion of the preliminary contract to approximately €250 million, with the first ship potentially delivered by late 2029. Meanwhile, Rheinmetall, which has since acquired the naval shipyard NVL, has signaled interest in stepping in as the new prime contractor for the F126 program.

For Hensoldt, this environment ultimately reinforces its market position. As a specialist in sensors and defense electronics, the company operates precisely where demand is growing most rapidly, irrespective of which conglomerate ultimately assembles the final platforms like the frigates. This strategic positioning insulates its growth from the delays affecting broader system integration.

Ad

Hensoldt Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Hensoldt Analysis from March 24 delivers the answer:

The latest Hensoldt figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Hensoldt investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from March 24.

Hensoldt: Buy or sell? Read more here...