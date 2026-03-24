Renk Shares Experience Volatile Session Amid Geopolitical Tensions

A 48-hour ultimatum from the White House triggered significant volatility in the defense and propulsion technology sector on Monday. For shareholders of Renk, this translated into a trading session of extreme price movements, driven by rapidly shifting geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

Initially, demands from US President Trump for the swift reopening of the critical Strait of Hormus prompted a wave of panicked selling. This pressure weighed on the broader market and led to pronounced losses for sector-specific stocks. However, the sentiment reversed in the afternoon following a diplomatic reprieve. The White House extended the timeframe by five days and temporarily suspended planned attacks on energy infrastructure. These de-escalation signals proved sufficient for the market to fully recover the earlier declines. The equity currently trades at €51.93, though this still represents a monthly decline of approximately 14 percent.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Renk?

Strong Operational Performance Overshadowed

While geopolitical headlines dominated, the company’s underlying fundamental progress was nearly overlooked. Recent business figures reveal a robust growth trajectory. For the fourth quarter of 2025, revenue surged by almost 64 percent year-over-year to just under €438 million. Simultaneously, the propulsion specialist returned to profitability, reporting earnings per share of €0.46, compared to a slight loss recorded in the same period the previous year.

Market observers anticipate this positive trend will continue through the current 2026 fiscal year. Analysts currently project an average profit of €1.70 per share, alongside a dividend increase to €0.70. The next concrete review of these growth targets is already scheduled: management will present first-quarter results on May 6, 2026.

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