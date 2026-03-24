Defense Sector Emerges as Key Growth Driver for OHB SE

As the Munich Space Summit commences, Bremen-based aerospace group OHB SE is demonstrating robust operational health. The company’s core business remains anchored in civilian programs, such as weather satellites, but investor attention is increasingly shifting toward a different, high-value segment. The growing convergence of space technology and military defense is unlocking new, multi-billion euro opportunities for the firm.

Strategic Military Partnerships Take Center Stage

The ongoing industry event in Munich highlights OHB’s strategic importance within Europe’s security framework. The company is actively engaged in discussions with partners, including Rheinmetall, regarding collaborations for major public procurement tenders.

A primary focus is the SATCOMBw Stage 4 project. This multi-billion euro initiative for the German Bundeswehr’s military satellite communications underscores the significant potential for industrial players. Market observers identify this blend of civilian space expertise and defense technology as a central growth trajectory for the coming years. In this context, analysts at NuWays recently reaffirmed their “Buy” recommendation for the stock.

Record Financials Provide a Solid Foundation

The shares’ recent advance of more than five percent is supported by substantial financial results. For the completed 2025 fiscal year, total output surged by 21 percent to approximately €1.25 billion. Profitability also saw marked improvement, with adjusted EBITDA reaching €125.6 million.

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A crucial pillar for future planning certainty is the record order backlog of €3.19 billion. This figure includes the €248 million contract from the European Space Agency (ESA), finalized in March. OHB’s Swedish subsidiary will lead the construction of 20 new weather satellites under this agreement.

Stock Market Listing to Continue

Despite the entry of investment firm KKR in 2023, CEO Marco Fuchs has clearly ruled out a delisting from the public market. He emphasized that the transparency afforded by a stock exchange listing significantly bolsters confidence among public-sector clients and ensures continued access to fresh capital.

For the current 2026 business year, management is targeting total output of €1.4 billion, with an EBITDA margin of around eleven percent. The next concrete catalyst for the share price will be the company’s release of first-quarter results, scheduled for May 7, 2026.

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