Lufthansa Faces Escalating Labor Unrest as Eurowings Pilots Vote to Strike

The Lufthansa Group’s labor disputes are intensifying and spreading to new fronts. Following recent industrial action at its core airline, pilots at the holiday-focused subsidiary Eurowings have now voted overwhelmingly in favor of strike action. This raises the threat of significant disruption to the aviation giant’s direct vacation flight operations, coinciding with the imminent start of the busy Easter holiday travel period.

Financial Strain and Market Reaction

This ongoing uncertainty is impacting investor sentiment. Lufthansa’s share price has declined approximately 14% over the past month, with shares currently trading at €7.78. A slight uptick in today’s trading does little to alter the fundamentally tense overall situation for the company.

The escalation at the subsidiary compounds existing challenges for the group. Last week, hundreds of flights were canceled at the Frankfurt and Munich hubs due to walkouts by pilots from the main Lufthansa brand and its regional carrier, CityLine.

Pension Dispute at the Core

The immediate trigger for the potential Eurowings strike is a dispute over company pensions. In a ballot conducted by the Vereinigung Cockpit union, 94% of participating Eurowings pilots endorsed industrial action. Negotiations were declared failed in early March after management rejected a proposed increase in pension contributions, offering only a redistribution within the existing system instead.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Lufthansa?

While no specific strike dates have been set, any work stoppage at the direct-flight airline would severely disrupt travelers’ plans. The union and management are scheduled for another round of talks on March 25. The outcome of this meeting will determine whether flight cancellations will affect the upcoming early travel season.

Broader Challenges: Restructuring and Geopolitics

Beyond its labor conflicts, Lufthansa’s management is pushing forward with a major corporate restructuring. Aiming for an operational result (EBIT) of €2.3 billion by 2026, the plan involves consolidating administrative functions and cutting 4,000 office positions by 2030. This effort is supported by a substantial fleet modernization program, with an average of one new aircraft being delivered each week throughout this year.

Simultaneously, the airline is navigating significant geopolitical route restrictions. Due to the heightened security situation, specific suspensions are in place for flights to the Middle East:

Amman, Beirut, Erbil, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi: suspended until March 28

Tel Aviv: suspended until April 2

Tehran: suspended until April 30

The financial impact of the current wave of strikes and these route suspensions on Lufthansa’s operational business will be detailed when the company presents its quarterly figures on May 6.

Ad

Lufthansa Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Lufthansa Analysis from March 17 delivers the answer:

The latest Lufthansa figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Lufthansa investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from March 17.

Lufthansa: Buy or sell? Read more here...