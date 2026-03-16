Investor Enthusiasm Cools for Rheinmetall Following Record Performance

Despite announcing historic highs in both revenue and profit for 2025, shares in the defense contractor Rheinmetall initially faced selling pressure following its latest presentation. A closer examination of the guidance for the current fiscal year reveals why even a substantial order backlog has failed to fully meet elevated investor expectations.

A Forecast That Fell Short

The company’s operational result of €1.84 billion and a significantly improved margin of 18.5% surpassed all previous records for the concluded fiscal year. However, the market’s focus swiftly shifted to the outlook for 2026. Management is targeting sales between €14 billion and €14.5 billion. Prior to the announcement, market analysts had anticipated revenue closer to €15 billion. Given the stock’s demanding valuation, this relatively modest shortfall was sufficient to trigger a noticeable correction.

Shareholder Returns and a Robust Pipeline

Shareholders are set to benefit directly from the company’s strong performance through an increased dividend proposal of €11.50 per share, up from €8.10 the previous year. The broader geopolitical demand for defense equipment continues to provide significant tailwinds. Rheinmetall’s order backlog swelled to €63.8 billion by the end of 2025, and the company anticipates this figure could roughly double to approximately €135 billion in 2026.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Rheinmetall?

Key upcoming milestones include:

– Q1 2026 Results: Publication scheduled for May 7, 2026

– Annual General Meeting: To be held on May 12, 2026

Charting a New Course with Naval Expansion

To secure future growth, Rheinmetall is venturing into an entirely new business domain. The acquisition of the NVL Group was formally completed in early March. This strategic move integrates four northern German shipyards into a newly established “Naval Systems” division, marking a significant expansion for the traditional land vehicle and munitions manufacturer. This maritime segment is projected to contribute up to €1.5 billion to total group sales in the remaining ten months of this year alone. Management has set a long-term goal for the naval business to achieve annual revenue of €5 billion by 2030.

Looking Ahead to a Critical Catalyst

After volatile trading around the earnings release, the share price stabilized near €1,592 by the weekend. This level leaves the equity trading approximately 20% below its 52-week high. The next major directional catalyst for the stock will arrive with the Q1 report on May 7. A powerful start to the year is considered essential to fundamentally underpin the ambitious 2026 forecast and fully restore investor confidence.

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