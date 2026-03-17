Siemens Shares: A Disconnect Between Robust Performance and Market Valuation

Despite posting record-breaking quarterly figures, shares in the industrial conglomerate Siemens are trading notably lower than at the start of the year, highlighting a curious divergence. The company’s operational health appears robust, yet its stock price tells a different story as of early 2026.

Strategic Moves Amid Market Pressure

In response to the share price weakness, Siemens has aggressively accelerated its share repurchase initiative. The company has already deployed 4.4 billion euros toward buybacks. A significant tranche of 18 million shares is scheduled for cancellation in March, which will reduce the total number of outstanding shares to approximately 782 million. Notably, between February 23 and March 1 alone, Siemens acquired an additional 343,458 of its own shares on the Xetra exchange, paying average prices ranging from 238.50 to 247.75 euros. These purchase levels, substantially above the current trading price of around 222 euros, signal management’s confidence in the company’s intrinsic value.

Quarterly Results Paint a Picture of Strength

The first-quarter financial report for 2026 delivered compelling evidence of underlying strength. Revenue advanced by 8% to reach 19.1 billion euros. Even more impressive was the 10% jump in new orders, which totaled 21.4 billion euros. This influx has propelled the order backlog to an all-time high of 120 billion euros. A book-to-bill ratio of 1.12 indicates that new business is being secured faster than it can be fulfilled, laying a solid foundation for future quarters. Adjusted earnings per share also saw a healthy increase, climbing from 2.22 euros to 2.80 euros.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Siemens?

Future-Proofing Through AI and Partnerships

Concurrent with its financial engineering, Siemens is pushing forward with a strategic technological pivot. A landmark partnership with NVIDIA aims to develop the world’s first fully AI-driven adaptive manufacturing sites, commencing in 2026. The pilot for this initiative will be the Siemens Electronics Factory in Erlangen. In a separate but related investment, the company is committing roughly 200 million euros to transform its Amberg location into an “AI factory” by 2030.

Further underscoring its strategic direction, Siemens signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Department of Energy in early March, focused on modernizing scientific infrastructure. These moves represent a concrete, investment-backed commitment to industrial artificial intelligence as a core growth arena, moving beyond mere conceptual announcements.

Lingering Uncertainty and the Road Ahead

One significant variable for investors remains the planned transaction involving Siemens Healthineers. Specific details are anticipated in early Q2. The market’s ultimate assessment of this spin-off plan is likely to be a key determinant in whether the current share price discount persists or if the operational momentum finally reflects in the equity valuation. The next substantive data point will arrive with the quarterly results scheduled for release on May 13.

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