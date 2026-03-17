Siemens Shares Face Headwinds Amid Corporate Restructuring

While the Munich-based technology giant continues to post record operational results, its stock performance tells a different story. A historic order backlog contrasts with a planned partial spin-off of the Healthineers unit, creating investor caution. This divergence between a robust core business and structural uncertainty is currently defining market sentiment toward the equity.

Leadership Change and Strategic Ambiguity

The primary source of investor hesitation stems from a proposed overhaul of the corporate framework. Siemens intends to distribute a 30% stake in Healthineers directly to its shareholders via a spin-off, with the goal of eventually reducing its holding to a minority position. However, concrete details regarding the timeline and tax implications remain undisclosed. This lack of clarity makes it challenging for analysts to reliably model the future impact on earnings per share.

Adding a layer of complexity is a forthcoming change in the executive suite. Veronika Bienert is scheduled to assume the role of Chief Financial Officer on April 1, 2026, putting her immediately at the helm of navigating this significant reorganization.

Operational Strength and a Data Center Surge

Beneath the strategic questions, the company’s operational engine is firing on all cylinders. The first quarter of fiscal 2026 underscores this fundamental strength. Siemens reported an order backlog of €120 billion, a record high in its history. A massive contributor to this figure is data center infrastructure, which alone accounted for orders worth €1.8 billion. Driven by this momentum, adjusted earnings per share saw a significant increase, rising from €2.22 to €2.80.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Siemens?

Despite these powerful fundamentals, the share price has weakened. Currently trading at €220.40, the stock has declined by approximately 8.5% since the start of the year. The market appears to be largely overlooking the raised profit guidance in favor of focusing on the broader strategic questions.

Capital Deployment and AI Investment Drive

Alongside the corporate simplification efforts, management is aggressively pursuing investments in industrial artificial intelligence and supporting the share price through capital measures. The pace of execution is notable:

Accelerated Buyback: A share repurchase program worth €6 billion, announced in February 2024, is progressing rapidly, with €4.4 billion already deployed. A cancellation of 18 million treasury shares is planned for March.

A share repurchase program worth €6 billion, announced in February 2024, is progressing rapidly, with €4.4 billion already deployed. A cancellation of 18 million treasury shares is planned for March. Blueprint for AI Manufacturing: In partnership with NVIDIA, Siemens will establish its first fully AI-powered factory in Erlangen during 2026, intended as a model for future sites.

In partnership with NVIDIA, Siemens will establish its first fully AI-powered factory in Erlangen during 2026, intended as a model for future sites. Amberg Transformation: The company is investing approximately €200 million to convert its Amberg facility into an adaptive AI factory by 2030.

The company is investing approximately €200 million to convert its Amberg facility into an adaptive AI factory by 2030. U.S. Government Agreement: On March 11, 2026, the group signed a pact with the U.S. Department of Energy to modernize scientific infrastructure.

The resolution of the current valuation gap may be approaching. Management is expected to provide the missing details concerning the Healthineers transaction early in the second quarter of 2026. By the time the next quarterly figures are released on May 13, 2026, these structural decisions will need to be clearly reconciled with the company’s operational momentum to pave the way for a potential re-rating of the stock.

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