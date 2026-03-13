Weichai Power Strengthens EV Ambitions with Major Capital Injection

Weichai Power, in partnership with China Heavy Duty Truck Hydrogen Kinetic, has committed a substantial 589 million Renminbi investment into their joint venture, Weichai New Energy Power Technology. This strategic capital infusion is aimed at consolidating the company’s competitive stance within the electric drive systems market, a sector of growing strategic importance for the group.

Strategic Investment and Corporate Structure

Formalized on March 12, the investment sees Weichai Power contributing the majority share of 412 million Renminbi, with its partner providing 177 million Renminbi. These contributions are precisely aligned with the existing ownership stakes, ensuring no change to the equity structure of the subsidiary. The funds will be channeled directly into the venture’s registered capital and capital reserves.

Under Hong Kong stock exchange regulations, this transaction is classified as a connected transaction. It triggers disclosure requirements but does not necessitate a shareholder vote.

Dual Growth Engines and Market Recognition

Beyond its core electric propulsion business, Weichai Power is increasingly capitalizing on a second growth avenue: providing power generation solutions for AI data centers. The company’s engine division has successfully positioned itself as a reliable energy supplier for large-scale digital infrastructure.

Adding to its market profile, Weichai Power shares will be included in the FTSE China 50 Index starting March 20. This inclusion is expected to structurally enhance the company’s visibility among institutional investors. Recent financial performance shows improvement, with the gross margin expanding by 40 basis points to 22.2%, indicating rising operational efficiency.

Stock Performance and Long-Term Vision

On a yearly basis, the equity has appreciated by approximately 72%. However, it currently trades around 13% below its 52-week high of 3.67 Euros, which was recorded at the beginning of the current week. This significant capital increase into the subsidiary underscores Weichai Power’s commitment to treating the expansion of its electric drive business as a long-term priority. This strategic focus persists despite broader macroeconomic headwinds, including elevated trade costs and persistent inflationary pressures.

