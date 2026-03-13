Kraken Robotics Secures Funding for Major Acquisition, Bolstering Growth Strategy

Kraken Robotics has successfully completed a significant capital raise, marking a pivotal step in its strategic expansion. The underwater technology specialist has secured the necessary funds to proceed with its planned acquisition of the Covelya Group, bringing the two companies closer to a full merger.

The financing was achieved through the issuance of approximately 47.4 million subscription receipts, generating gross proceeds of around 402.5 million CAD. These funds are specifically earmarked to cover the cash portion of the purchase price for Covelya Group Limited, a transaction valued at a total of 615 million CAD. Upon the finalization of the deal, these subscription receipts will automatically convert into common shares of Kraken Robotics.

Market Analysts Express Confidence

The company’s strategic direction is receiving positive feedback from market observers, even amidst a volatile economic climate characterized by inflation concerns and fluctuating commodity prices. In a notable show of confidence, Desjardins Capital Markets has substantially increased its price target for Kraken’s stock, raising it from 6.50 CAD to 9.50 CAD. Analysts cite the benefits of vertical integration and the enhanced technological capabilities expected from combining forces in the marine tech sector as key reasons for their optimistic outlook.

Share Performance Reflects Optimism

Market sentiment has been favorable for some time, with Kraken’s equity demonstrating strong performance. Since the start of the year, the share price has advanced more than 46%. In Thursday’s trading session, the stock closed at 6.18 euros, remaining within reach of its recent 52-week high of 6.57 euros.

The focus for investors now shifts to the anticipated closing date for the Covelya transaction in the second quarter of 2026. This milestone will not only finalize the legal integration of the new assets but will also trigger the planned conversion of the outstanding subscription receipts into common stock, completing this major phase of the company’s growth plan.

