Hochtief Secures Major Swedish Rail Contract, Barclays Raises Price Target

A substantial new rail contract in Sweden and a significant price target upgrade from a major investment bank are providing fresh momentum for German construction giant Hochtief. The company’s strategic pivot toward digital infrastructure and energy networks appears to be yielding tangible results, reinforcing its robust order backlog.

Barclays Issues Bullish Revision

In response to the company’s operational successes, analysts at British investment bank Barclays have revised their outlook. While market strategist Tom Zhang maintained an “Equal Weight” rating on the stock, he substantially increased the price target from 280 euros to 419 euros. The bank cited Hochtief’s expanding potential in the digital infrastructure sector as a key driver. Specifically, the high-margin data center business and participation in government-backed programs in Germany and North America were highlighted as central growth engines.

Swedish Rail Project Bolsters Order Book

The operational catalyst is a major award from the Swedish Transport Administration, Trafikverket. Hochtief has been commissioned to plan and construct a 26-kilometer section of the East-Link railway connection, located southwest of Stockholm. This complex project involves tunneling, major bridge construction, and a train station, securing long-term engagement for the Essen-based group. Construction on this new high-speed line is scheduled to continue through 2034. The contract, with an estimated value of up to 900 million euros, further strengthens Hochtief’s already record-high order backlog, which recently stood at approximately 73 billion euros.

Strong Guidance and Technical Positioning

Management’s own confident forecast underpins the positive sentiment. For the current 2026 financial year, the company is targeting a 20 to 30 percent increase in group operating profit. These developments come as the stock consolidates following a significant rally. Despite a market environment characterized by profit-taking, the shares closed at 382.60 euros on Thursday. This price maintains the equity above its key 50-day moving average of 374.49 euros. Having surged over 125 percent in the past twelve months, the stock is now stabilizing at a high level.

