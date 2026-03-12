Hensoldt’s Capacity Challenge Amid Analyst Upgrade

The defense contractor Hensoldt finds itself in a classic bind: overwhelmed by demand yet constrained by its own production capabilities. This tension between a record order book and operational limits is currently defining the company’s narrative more than any single analyst call, even as it receives a bullish rating upgrade from Jefferies.

Operational Limits Temper Growth Momentum

Hensoldt’s recent financial results for 2025 highlight its core dilemma. While order intake surged by 62% to reach €4.71 billion, pushing the total order backlog to €8.83 billion—more than triple its annual revenue—actual sales growth was far more modest. Revenue increased by just 9.6% to €2.455 billion. This widening gap between new orders and delivered revenue underscores the primary issue: Hensoldt’s manufacturing output cannot keep pace with incoming demand.

Profitability metrics showed strength, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.4% exceeding the company’s own 18% target. Adjusted free cash flow also rose to €347 million. However, management’s revenue guidance for 2026 of approximately €2.75 billion came in about 2% below the analyst consensus, a clear signal that capacity bottlenecks are capping the growth rate.

Jefferies Shifts to a Buy Rating

Initiating coverage at the start of the week, analysts at Jefferies upgraded Hensoldt from “Hold” to “Buy.” They maintained their price target of €90 per share, arguing the equity now presents a compelling buying opportunity. The rationale is twofold.

First, demand for the company’s key radar systems, including the TRML-4D and Spexer, remains exceptionally strong. European NATO allies have established a pipeline for 2026 containing over 70 project proposals with a potential total value of around €48 billion.

Second, a valuation argument supports the upgrade. The premium at which Hensoldt shares traded relative to other European defense firms has collapsed from roughly 50% to approximately 10%. This significant compression makes the stock appear far more attractive within the sector than it did a year ago.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Hensoldt?

Strategic Responses to Capacity Constraints

Management is pursuing a dual strategy to address these production limitations. In early March, the company signed an agreement to acquire Nedinsco, a Dutch optronics specialist with about 140 employees across sites in Venlo and Eindhoven. The transaction, expected to close mid-year and be funded entirely from existing resources, will see Nedinsco integrated into Hensoldt’s Optronics division.

Concurrently, negotiations are underway to expand the company’s facility in Aalen. This move is part of a broader program envisaging the creation of 1,600 new jobs and €1 billion in investments between 2025 and 2027.

Internally, signals point to continuity. The supervisory board extended the contract of CEO Oliver Dörre ahead of schedule through the end of 2031. Furthermore, in late February, Dörre purchased 1,000 Hensoldt shares at €75.25 each—an insider transaction duly disclosed under directors’ dealings regulations.

Structural Geopolitical Tailwinds Intact

The fundamental demand environment for Hensoldt’s technologies remains robust. Germany’s 2026 defense budget, bolstered by a special fund exceeding €108 billion, and the EU’s €150 billion SAFE credit program for joint arms procurement provide long-term demand support. Evolving threat scenarios involving drone swarms, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles continue to drive need for the company’s core sensing and protection systems.

Hensoldt shares currently trade at €76.00, well below their 52-week high of €115.10. The market will be watching closely to see if the ongoing measures—integrating Nedinsco, expanding the Aalen site, and hiring new personnel—begin to translate into measurable progress in order fulfillment. The first concrete indication will likely come with the release of Q1 2026 figures on May 6, 2026.

