Hensoldt’s Capacity Challenge: A Strategic Push to Bridge the Order Gap

The German defense electronics group Hensoldt is grappling with a high-class problem: its order book is expanding far more rapidly than its current ability to deliver. For the 2025 fiscal year, the company reported a staggering 62% surge in new orders, which reached €4.71 billion. In contrast, revenue growth was limited to 9.6%, bringing the total to €2.455 billion. This widening divergence between incoming demand and sales output has become the central strategic focus for the management team, which is now implementing a multi-pronged plan to address these capacity constraints.

Strategic Acquisitions and Infrastructure Investment

A key element of this strategy involves targeted expansion. On March 5, Hensoldt took a decisive step by signing an agreement to acquire Nedinsco, a Dutch specialist in optronic systems. This move brings approximately 140 skilled employees and decades of expertise in electro-optical sensor technology—including periscopes and driver vision systems—into the fold. The two firms have a two-decade-long history of collaboration. The transaction is slated for completion by mid-2026 and is expected to be funded from existing resources.

Concurrently, the company is in advanced discussions to expand its physical footprint at a site in Aalen known as the “Triumph” area. This expansion supports a broader hiring initiative aiming to create roughly 1,600 new positions in 2026. Should these plans materialize, the workforce would grow by nearly 18% from its current level of approximately 9,000 employees. Furthermore, Hensoldt has outlined a substantial investment program, planning capital expenditures of around €1 billion between 2025 and 2027.

Looking ahead to 2026, management has provided guidance forecasting revenue of approximately €2.75 billion, with an EBITDA margin expected to fall between 18.5% and 19%. Notably, the midpoint of this revenue projection sits about two percentage points below the current consensus among market analysts, signaling that capacity limitations are likely to persist in the near term.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Hensoldt?

Confidence Signals and a Supportive Macro Backdrop

Several recent developments point to underlying confidence in the company’s direction. Regulatory filings show that CEO Oliver Dörre personally acquired 1,000 Hensoldt shares at an average price of €75.25. In a separate move, asset manager BlackRock increased its stake back to 5.06% following a previous reduction. The supervisory board has also extended Dörre’s contract ahead of schedule, securing his leadership for an additional five years until the end of 2031—a clear endorsement of continuity during a period of strategic transformation.

External factors are also providing a favorable environment. Structural demand is being underpinned by Germany’s 2026 defense budget, a special fund exceeding €108 billion, and the European Union’s €150 billion SAFE loan program. Recently, Hensoldt secured a €100 million order from Diehl Defence to supply TRML-4D air defense radars as part of the European Sky Shield Initiative.

Currently trading at €76.10, Hensoldt’s share price remains significantly below its 52-week high of €115.10 reached in October 2025. This discount reflects market skepticism regarding the pace at which the company can translate its record order backlog into revenue. Investors will be watching closely for evidence of acceleration, with key updates expected from the audited annual report on March 26 and the first-quarter results scheduled for release on May 6.

