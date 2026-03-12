Market Disappointment Overshadows Rheinmetall’s Record Performance

Despite announcing a year of exceptional growth and a bullish outlook, Rheinmetall shares experienced a significant sell-off on Wednesday. The defense contractor’s stock fell 6.02% to close at €1,539.00, a decline that pushed its price notably below the closely-watched 50-day moving average. This negative reaction occurred even as the company reported soaring order books, raised its dividend, and projected a massive revenue leap for the current year.

High Expectations Meet Solid Results

The core of the market’s disappointment lies in unmet, sky-high analyst forecasts. For the 2025 fiscal year, Rheinmetall increased revenue by 29% to just under €10 billion and expanded its operating result to €1.84 billion. However, these robust figures still fell short of surpassing the ambitious consensus estimates. Furthermore, the company’s margin guidance for 2026 remained slightly below expert projections, contributing to the day’s bearish sentiment.

Operational Momentum and Strategic Shift

From an operational standpoint, Rheinmetall’s business continues to fire on all cylinders. The company’s order backlog reached a new peak of €63.8 billion at the end of 2025. Management indicated this figure could potentially double to approximately €135 billion by the close of 2026. For the ongoing fiscal year, the executive board is targeting revenue between €14.0 and €14.5 billion.

Concurrently, the firm is advancing its transformation into a pure-play defense enterprise. The sale of its remaining automotive components division is scheduled for mid-2026. Strategic investments are being channeled into shipbuilding and the space sector. Additionally, heightened demand for air defense systems is driving the construction of a new rocket motor factory at its Unterlüß site.

Analyst Consensus: A Buying Opportunity?

Major investment houses largely view the recent share price weakness as a temporary setback. Goldman Sachs maintains its “Buy” rating with a price target of €2,300, characterizing the narrowly missed 2026 targets as inconsequential. Both Jefferies and Bernstein Research have reaffirmed their positive ratings and price targets above the €2,000 mark. JPMorgan analysts suggest the current price level may present an attractive entry point, contingent on Rheinmetall successfully executing its ambitious growth plans.

Despite the recent pullback, the stock still shows a solid annual gain of over 33%. The operational trajectory is firmly supported by the overflowing order book. For the equity to sustainably return toward its 52-week high of €1,995.00, the company must demonstrate in coming quarters that it can achieve its forecasted operating margin of around 19% while maintaining its planned rapid growth pace.

