Renk Shares Slide as Cautious Guidance Overshadows Record Results

Investors in defense supplier Renk Group are facing a conundrum. The company has reported a historic performance for 2025, backed by a massive order book and a significantly increased dividend. Yet, the market’s reaction has been decidedly negative, driven by a conservative outlook for the current year and puzzling share transactions by its chief financial officer.

A Dividend Hike Fails to Offset Muted Forecasts

The operational story for 2025 was one of robust growth. Fueled by elevated global defense spending, Renk’s revenue climbed by nearly 20 percent to reach 1.37 billion euros. Its adjusted operating profit (EBIT) rose to 230 million euros. Furthermore, the company secured new multi-billion-euro contracts, pushing its order backlog to an all-time high of 6.68 billion euros.

The disappointment stems from the guidance for 2026. Management is targeting revenue exceeding 1.5 billion euros and an adjusted EBIT in the range of 255 to 285 million euros. These figures fell short of the elevated expectations held by market analysts. The immediate consequence was a sell-off: the stock declined by 2.73 percent to 54.14 euros, extending its loss over the past week to more than eight percent.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Renk?

CFO’s Trading Activity Raises Eyebrows

Adding a layer of uncertainty is the recent trading activity of CFO Anja Mänz-Siebje. Regulatory filings show she purchased approximately 30,000 euros worth of Renk shares last Friday at a price of 54.78 euros per share. Merely three days later, on Monday, she disposed of a portion of her holdings. The precise details of this sale were not disclosed in the mandatory announcements.

While insider purchases are typically interpreted as a vote of confidence, the swift subsequent sale has effectively neutralized that signal. Market observers currently see no clear motive in this sequence of transactions, concluding they offer no reliable indicator for the stock’s future trajectory.

As a compensatory measure for shareholders, the board has proposed a dividend of 0.58 euros per share, representing a substantial 38 percent increase. The fundamental strength of Renk’s business will face a critical test on May 6, 2026, when the company releases its first-quarter results. This report must demonstrate that the colossal order backlog is being efficiently converted into tangible cash flow.

Ad

Renk Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Renk Analysis from March 12 delivers the answer:

The latest Renk figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Renk investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from March 12.

Renk: Buy or sell? Read more here...