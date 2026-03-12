RENK Shares: Record Results Meet Market Skepticism and a CFO’s Vote of Confidence

Despite posting a series of impressive financial records for 2025, the market response to RENK Group’s annual report was unexpectedly muted. This divergence between strong performance and share price reaction has been underscored by a significant insider purchase, offering a clear signal of management’s own assessment of the company’s value.

A Year of Records Tempered by Forward Guidance

The defense and industrial technology group concluded its 2025 fiscal year with robust growth. Revenue advanced by nearly 20% to reach €1.37 billion. Adjusted EBIT saw an increase of approximately 22%, landing at €230 million, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) surged 38% to €1.42. Perhaps most notably, the order backlog swelled to an all-time high of €6.68 billion, a substantial jump from €4.96 billion the previous year.

Performance was particularly strong in the Vehicle Mobility Solutions division, where revenue grew from €699 million to €872 million. New orders in this segment totaled €1.13 billion. The company also secured its first spare parts contract with Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense during the fourth quarter.

Nevertheless, investor sentiment remained cautious. The primary source of this skepticism was the EBIT guidance for 2026. Management forecasts a range of €255 million to €285 million on revenue exceeding €1.5 billion. The midpoint of this range sits roughly 2% below the prevailing analyst consensus. While not a dramatic shortfall, it proved sufficient to dampen enthusiasm. RENK attributed the variance to timing, explaining that orders worth approximately €200 million, originally slated for conclusion in 2025, have shifted into the first half of 2026. Analysts at BNP Paribas do not view this as a structural issue, noting the delayed contracts should soon provide fresh liquidity.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Renk?

A Personal Bet from the Finance Chief

In a move closely watched by the market, Chief Financial Officer Anja Mänz-Siebje purchased RENK shares on March 9, 2026, taking advantage of the depressed price level. Transactions of this nature are typically interpreted as a strong vote of confidence, signaling that insiders believe the current valuation to be attractive.

This action aligns with the board’s proposal for a substantial dividend hike. For the Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 10, 2026, a dividend of €0.58 per share is recommended—a 38% increase year-over-year. This combination paints a picture of a company maintaining a fundamentally solid trajectory despite short-term guidance concerns.

Equity researchers have reacted constructively. Warburg Research upgraded its rating to “Buy” and raised its price target to €63. BNP Paribas maintained an “Outperform” recommendation with a €65 target, observing that RENK trades at a discount to other European defense peers despite an expectation for stronger earnings growth. Currently, the share price trades approximately 14% below its 200-day moving average.

Looking ahead, RENK is focusing on expansion in the United States as a key medium-term growth driver. Its subsidiary, RENK America, recently secured maintenance and spare parts contracts worth $50 million. Furthermore, the company plans to invest about $150 million by 2030 to expand its operational footprint in Michigan. The upcoming release of first-quarter 2026 figures on May 6 will be a critical test, indicating whether the record order backlog is converting as planned into revenue and cash flow, thereby addressing the market’s lingering skepticism.

