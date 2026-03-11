OHB SE Positions for Major Defense Contract Amid Ambitious Growth Targets

The German aerospace and technology group OHB SE is positioning itself as a key contender for one of the nation’s largest defense contracts. In a consortium with industry giants Airbus and Rheinmetall, the Bremen-based company is bidding for the Bundeswehr’s “SATCOMBw Stufe 4” satellite program, a project valued at up to €10 billion. This opportunity coincides with the company’s recently elevated medium-term financial goals, prompting investors to assess whether OHB’s operational foundations can support a leap into a significantly higher revenue bracket.

Financial Performance Sets the Stage for Expansion

The company’s existing business provides a robust platform for its ambitious plans. In 2025, OHB reported a 24% surge in new orders, reaching approximately €2.1 billion. Its firm order backlog experienced even more dramatic growth, climbing 47% to over €3.1 billion. This momentum is attributed to several key developments, including the successful commercial maiden flight of the Ariane 6 rocket in February—a milestone from which the now fully consolidated subsidiary MT Aerospace benefits—and new European Space Agency (ESA) contracts. One such contract is the €81.2 million RAMSES asteroid mission.

Bolstered by rising defense and space sector budgets, management has significantly revised its medium-term outlook upwards. The company is now targeting total output of €1.4 billion with an EBITDA margin of 11% for 2026. By 2028, OHB aims to surpass the €2 billion revenue threshold.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying OHB SE?

A Strategic Push into Secure Military Communications

At the heart of this strategic pivot is a pivotal Bundeswehr initiative to secure Germany’s military communications. The project aims to establish an independent network of 100 to 200 low-Earth orbit satellites by 2029, reducing reliance on US systems. Within the competing consortium, OHB’s designated role would focus on satellite manufacturing and engineering, while Rheinmetall would handle military systems integration.

OHB has already taken concrete steps to prepare for the project’s scale. In October of last year, the company acquired a facility in Schöneck, Saxony, specifically tooled for the serial production required for such a large-scale satellite constellation. However, the competitive landscape is intensifying, with a potential merger of the space divisions of Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo on the horizon in Europe.

Operational Readiness Faces Imminent Scrutiny

The critical test of whether profitability can keep pace with rapid order growth is approaching. Next week, on March 19, OHB will release its audited financial statements for 2025. These figures will serve as the first concrete indicator for evaluating if the company’s operational base is sufficiently robust to support its multi-billion-euro ambitions in the coming years. A final award decision for the major Bundeswehr satellite program is still several months away.

Ad

OHB SE Stock: Buy or Sell?! New OHB SE Analysis from March 11 delivers the answer:

The latest OHB SE figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for OHB SE investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from March 11.

OHB SE: Buy or sell? Read more here...