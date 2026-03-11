Hensoldt’s Strategic Push to Bridge the Gap Between Orders and Output

The German defense technology group Hensoldt finds itself navigating a high-stakes challenge. Despite a record influx of orders driven by geopolitical tensions, the company’s revenue growth is struggling to keep pace. Management has now launched a significant capacity expansion plan to address this critical bottleneck.

Financial Performance and Market Reaction

The disparity in Hensoldt’s financial metrics is striking. For the year 2025, the company reported a historic order intake of €4.71 billion, representing a substantial 62 percent increase. This surge pushed the order backlog to €8.83 billion, a figure that now exceeds annual revenue by more than threefold. In contrast, revenue growth was markedly more modest, rising 9.6 percent to €2.45 billion. Looking ahead, the forecast for 2026 also falls slightly short of analyst expectations, with projected revenues of approximately €2.75 billion.

This operational dynamic is influencing the company’s market valuation. Although shares, currently trading around €77.50, remain up about 26 percent year-on-year, they have retreated significantly from their 52-week high of just over €115.

A Billion-Euro Capacity Drive

To close the widening gap between demand and production capabilities, Hensoldt is committing substantial resources. The company plans to invest roughly one billion euros in capacity expansion by 2027. A cornerstone of this strategy is the planned acquisition of the Dutch optronics specialist Nedinsco, which is expected to be finalized by mid-2026.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Hensoldt?

Concurrently, Hensoldt is advancing the expansion of its site in Aalen. These infrastructure investments are being accompanied by a major hiring initiative. The company aims to create around 1,600 new positions in the current year alone, expanding its workforce by nearly one-fifth.

Leadership Confidence and Shareholder Returns

The company’s leadership is demonstrating strong belief in this strategic direction. CEO Oliver Dörre reinforced his confidence by personally purchasing shares worth over €75,000 in early March. The supervisory board has also endorsed the current path, opting to extend Dörre’s contract ahead of schedule until the end of 2031. Meanwhile, investors can anticipate a slightly increased dividend of €0.55 per share.

The strategic framework for working down the record order backlog is now in place. Whether the investments in personnel and infrastructure are beginning to yield results will become clearer in the coming weeks. Hensoldt is scheduled to release its audited annual report on March 26. Subsequently, the quarterly figures on May 6 will provide more concrete evidence on whether the expansion efforts are already translating into higher delivery volumes.

Ad

Hensoldt Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Hensoldt Analysis from March 11 delivers the answer:

The latest Hensoldt figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Hensoldt investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from March 11.

Hensoldt: Buy or sell? Read more here...