Siemens Shares: A Puzzle of Strong Performance and Market Hesitation

Siemens AG is delivering operational excellence, yet its share price tells a different story. Despite posting record orders, raising guidance, and embarking on a historic corporate transformation, the stock trades approximately 12% below its all-time high reached in February. This divergence between fundamental strength and market valuation is the central question for investors.

Quarterly Results Show Robust Fundamentals

The industrial giant’s first quarter for fiscal 2026 demonstrated considerable strength. Revenue climbed 8% to €19.1 billion, while new orders surged 10% to €21.4 billion. The industrial profit reached €2.9 billion, yielding a margin of 15.6%. Adjusted earnings per share rose to €2.80.

A key indicator of future performance, the order backlog, swelled to a record €120 billion. The book-to-bill ratio of 1.12 confirms that the company is receiving new business faster than it can fulfill existing contracts. Based on this robust start, management has upgraded its full-year adjusted EPS forecast to a range of €10.70 to €11.10, up from the prior guidance of €10.40 to €11.00. The revenue growth outlook of 6% to 8% on a comparable basis remains unchanged.

Strategic Shifts Create Near-Term Uncertainty

Analysts point to the company’s sweeping restructuring plans as the primary source of current market caution. The most significant move is the planned full spin-off of Siemens Healthineers. The initial phase will involve distributing a 30% stake directly to Siemens shareholders via a spin-off, with the ultimate goal of complete deconsolidation. This strategic pivot aims to reposition Siemens as a pure-play technology and software conglomerate. CEO Roland Busch is expected to provide detailed timelines and the tax structure for this transaction during the second calendar quarter of 2026.

Concurrently, Siemens is integrating the US-based software provider Altair Engineering, a move designed to bolster its simulation and data science capabilities. While initial integration risks were noted, analyst sentiment is increasingly optimistic that the acquisition will provide long-term momentum to the high-margin Digital Industries segment.

Further strengthening its technological portfolio, Siemens has announced a partnership with NVIDIA, unveiled at CES, to co-develop AI-accelerated industrial solutions.

On capital returns, the company’s share buyback program is progressing. From an overall authorization exceeding €6 billion, Siemens has already utilized approximately €4.4 billion. A cancellation of 18 million treasury shares is scheduled for March, which will reduce the share capital to 782 million shares. The board has also proposed a dividend of €5.35 per share to shareholders.

Technical Picture Reflects Indecision

From its peak near €274 in early February, the share price has retreated. The stock breached its 200-day moving average on March 5, a development technical analysts often view as a cautionary signal. Currently trading at €230.40, the shares sit about 7.6% below the 50-day moving average of €249.30, though they remain marginally above the 200-day average of €235.53. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 48.7 indicates a market that is neither overbought nor oversold, suggesting a search for direction.

The upcoming catalysts are well-defined. The market awaits concrete details on the Healthineers separation in Q2 2026, followed by the next quarterly earnings report on May 13. Should the spin-off plans provide clarity and the automation business in China gain traction, the current share price level may later be viewed as a period of consolidation before the next leg up.

