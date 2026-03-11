Siemens Shares Face Market Skepticism Despite Robust Quarterly Performance

Siemens AG opened its 2026 fiscal year with a set of impressive operational results, yet its stock price has been trending downward, recently falling below its 200-day moving average. This divergence between strong fundamentals and weak market performance is drawing significant attention from investors.

Operational Highlights and Upgraded Outlook

The Munich-based industrial conglomerate reported a 10% surge in new orders, reaching €21.4 billion for the first quarter. Revenue saw an 8% increase to €19.1 billion. The industrial business achieved a robust profit margin of 15.6%, while adjusted earnings per share rose from €2.22 to €2.80. A particularly notable milestone was the company’s order backlog, which hit a record €120 billion. With a book-to-bill ratio of 1.12, the data indicates Siemens is receiving new orders faster than it can convert them to revenue, laying a solid foundation for future quarters.

In response to these figures, management raised its full-year guidance. Adjusted earnings per share are now projected to be in a range of €10.70 to €11.10. Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas further anticipates that revenue growth will land at the upper end of the previously forecasted 6% to 8% range.

Restructuring Plans Create Investor Uncertainty

Analysts point to the ongoing corporate transformation as the primary cause for the stock’s weakness. The executive board and supervisory board have approved a plan to divest Siemens’ majority stake in Siemens Healthineers. The proposal involves a direct spin-off of approximately 30% of Healthineers shares to Siemens shareholders. This move would result in Siemens relinquishing its controlling interest, thereafter holding Healthineers solely as a financial investment.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Siemens?

The strategic rationale is clear: the group aims to sharpen its focus on its core industrial and infrastructure businesses. However, in the absence of specific transaction details and a precise timeline, market uncertainty persists. Since hitting an all-time high of €261.55 in early January 2026, Siemens shares have declined by roughly 11%, trading at €232.55.

Countermeasures: AI Investment and Share Buybacks

Alongside its restructuring, Siemens is making substantial future-oriented investments. The company is collaborating with NVIDIA to develop AI-driven industrial solutions. Its Electronics Factory in Erlangen is slated to become the world’s first fully AI-controlled manufacturing site when it launches in 2026. Furthermore, Siemens is investing around €200 million to transform its Amberg location into an adaptive AI factory by 2030.

To counter the technical chart weakness, the company is also accelerating its share repurchase program. It has already allocated €4.4 billion to buybacks, with 18 million treasury shares scheduled for cancellation in March. This reduces the total number of outstanding shares to about 782 million, providing arithmetic support for future earnings per share.

The coming months will be pivotal. Specific details regarding the Healthineers transaction are expected in early Q2 2026. Subsequently, second-quarter results on May 13 will reveal whether the strength of the core business can continue to more than offset transformation costs and if the market is prepared to once again reward the company’s operational excellence.

Ad

Siemens Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Siemens Analysis from March 11 delivers the answer:

The latest Siemens figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Siemens investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from March 11.

Siemens: Buy or sell? Read more here...