Thyssenkrupp Shares Extend Steep Decline Amid Corporate Overhaul

The equity of German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp continued its downward trajectory on Tuesday, shedding over six percent to reach a price of €9.48. This latest drop brings the weekly loss for shareholders to nearly ten percent. The sell-off coincides with the most significant restructuring in the corporation’s history, a complex process involving the potential sale of its steel division, the planned separation of its materials trading unit, and restructuring charges running into the hundreds of millions. The central issue for investors is no longer whether change is coming, but whether the transformation can be executed with sufficient speed.

Sector-Wide Pressures Compound Challenges

Thyssenkrupp’s struggles are mirrored across the European steel industry. On the same trading day, shares in Salzgitter fell 4.6 percent, voestalpine dropped 6.5 percent, and ArcelorMittal declined by more than eight percent. Analysts point to weak demand and elevated energy costs as persistent headwinds creating a difficult environment for Thyssenkrupp’s ambitious reorganization plans.

Quarterly Results Highlight Underlying Strain

The company’s recent financials, covering the first quarter of the 2025/26 fiscal year, illustrate the ongoing dilemma. While the adjusted operating profit showed a ten percent increase to €211 million, group revenue fell eight percent to €7.2 billion. The bottom line was a net loss of €334 million, primarily driven by restructuring expenses totaling €401 million. Although management has reaffirmed its full-year outlook, the financial burdens from the overhaul remain substantial.

Spotlight on the Materials Services Division

All eyes are on the Materials Services trading division, which faces a critical operational review. To proceed with its planned independence, the unit must demonstrate tangible improvements by the end of March. As a business generating €11.4 billion in revenue and employing more than 15,000 people, its fate is crucial to the group. According to insiders, Thyssenkrupp is evaluating multiple strategic paths, including a spin-off, an initial public offering (IPO), or an outright sale. A potential IPO could be launched as early as autumn 2026. Concurrently, the company is considering a conversion to a KGaA (partnership limited by shares), a legal structure that would provide greater control during future stake sales.

Steel Unit Sale Negotiations Advance

In parallel, confidential discussions are underway with Jindal Steel International regarding the sale of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe. The due diligence process, involving a comprehensive examination of the division’s books, is already in progress. The company has reached several milestones in this area: a collective bargaining agreement related to the steel restructuring was finalized in December 2025, followed by a term sheet with Salzgitter in February 2026 concerning the future of HKM. The transfer of Thyssenkrupp’s HKM shares to Salzgitter is scheduled for June 1, 2026. Despite the turbulence, the steel division continues to secure business, evidenced by a new supply contract with BMW for the iX3 model starting in 2026.

Defence Subsidiary TKMS Provides Stability

A relative bright spot in the portfolio is the marine systems subsidiary, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS). Now an independently listed entity since October 2025 and a member of the MDAX index since December, Thyssenkrupp retains a 51 percent stake. With an order backlog of €18.7 billion at the end of 2025, the defence contractor represents a pillar of stability, contrasting sharply with the challenges elsewhere in the conglomerate.

The publication of the half-year report on May 12 is the next key date for investors. By then, the market expects clearer signals on the progress of Jindal negotiations, the operational turnaround at Materials Services, and the completion of the HKM sale. The coming weeks are likely to be decisive for the direction of the historic restructuring effort.

