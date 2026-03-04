Hensoldt Shares Stumble Despite Record Order Intake

The defense electronics specialist Hensoldt finds itself in a paradoxical position. The company has reported the highest order intake in its corporate history, yet investor sentiment has turned sharply negative. The market’s disappointment stems from a growing divergence between incoming contracts and the firm’s ability to fulfill them, prompting management to temper its financial outlook for the coming year.

Capacity Constraints Dampen Record Performance

For the 2025 fiscal year, Hensoldt secured new orders worth €4.71 billion, representing a substantial 62% increase compared to the previous period. This surge was propelled by major contracts related to air defense radar systems, the Eurofighter program, and the P8 Poseidon aircraft. Consequently, the company’s total order backlog expanded by one-third to reach €8.83 billion.

However, revenue growth told a different story. Sales rose by a more modest 9.6% to €2.46 billion. Adjusted EBITDA came in at €452 million, yielding a margin of 18.4%, which slightly exceeded the company’s own target. These figures highlight the widening gap between the robust order book and the actual pace of product delivery and revenue recognition.

Revised Guidance Falls Short of Market Expectations

Looking ahead to 2026, Hensoldt’s management has provided guidance that underwhelmed analysts. The company forecasts revenue of approximately €2.75 billion, implying growth of about 12%. Its projected adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to land between 18.5% and 19%. The midpoint of this new forecast sits roughly 2% below the existing analyst consensus.

A particularly notable shift is the anticipated decline in free cash flow conversion, which is expected to drop to around 40% for 2026. This marks a significant decrease from the 77% conversion rate achieved in 2025. Management attributes this change to the diminishing positive effect from customer advance payments, coupled with planned capital expenditures of about 6% of revenue. These investments are primarily directed toward a new radar production site scheduled to become operational in 2027.

Furthermore, the proposed dividend of €0.55 per share, up from €0.50, was lower than many in the market had anticipated.

BlackRock Increases Its Stake

In a significant vote of confidence, the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, increased its position in Hensoldt. On February 25, 2026, BlackRock’s voting rights crossed the 5% threshold, up from a previously reported stake of 4.996%. The mandatory regulatory disclosure of this move was published on March 2, 2026.

Leadership Stability Amid Operational Challenges

Amidst these operational headwinds, the Supervisory Board has ensured continuity at the top. The contract of Chief Executive Officer Oliver Dörre was extended ahead of schedule by five years, through the end of 2031. Dörre has been leading the company’s “North Star” strategic initiative since 2024, which focuses on scaling production capacity, expanding the software business, and targeted international expansion.

Investors await the full annual report, due on March 26, 2026, followed by first-quarter 2026 results expected on May 6, 2026. The central challenge for Hensoldt remains clear: the company now holds an order book equivalent to three times its annual revenue. The critical question for shareholders is when this substantial backlog will successfully translate into accelerated earnings and cash flow.

