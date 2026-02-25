XPeng’s Strategic Pivot: Leveraging AI and Volkswagen Partnership for Global Growth

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng is undertaking a fundamental transformation of its business model, shifting its focus toward establishing a comprehensive AI-driven ecosystem. This strategic realignment is being powered by a deepening alliance with Volkswagen and an aggressive push to export its proprietary software solutions worldwide. However, near-term operational volatility and legal scrutiny present challenges to an otherwise ambitious growth narrative.

Ambitious Delivery Targets and Product Roadmap

The company’s management has set a delivery target of 550,000 to 600,000 vehicles for the 2026 fiscal year. This represents a significant increase from the 429,445 units delivered in the prior year. A key hardware launch supporting this goal is the updated version of the X9 electric van, scheduled to hit the market on March 2, 2026. This model, equipped with XPeng’s in-house Turing AI chip delivering 2250 TOPS of computing power, is positioned as the technological flagship of the portfolio. It features an 800-volt platform and boasts a driving range of up to 750 kilometers.

To achieve these objectives, XPeng is restructuring its development teams. The divisions responsible for autonomous driving and intelligent cockpit systems are being consolidated into a centralized AI center, aiming to streamline innovation and accelerate development cycles.

Volkswagen Deal Marks a Technological Export Milestone

A cornerstone of XPeng’s new strategy is the expanded collaboration with German automotive giant Volkswagen. In a landmark move, Volkswagen will become the first customer for XPeng’s second-generation autonomous driving solution, known as VLA 2.0. This agreement signifies a major shift, representing the large-scale export of proprietary Chinese AI technology to a leading global automaker.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying XPeng?

The VLA 2.0 system is an “end-to-end” model designed to perceive the physical world directly through visual signals and translate them into driving commands, thereby eliminating traditional intermediate data processing steps. According to the company, this technology enables Level 4 autonomous driving in complex urban environments without reliance on high-definition maps.

Near-Term Hurdles Contrast Long-Term Vision

Despite these strategic advances, XPeng’s shares have recently faced pressure. Trading at 15.50 euros, the stock declined by 2.82 percent in the latest session. This sentiment is partly weighed down by an investigation initiated by US law firm Pomerantz LLP. The probe follows a sharp drop in the company’s delivery figures for January 2026, which fell to approximately 20,000 vehicles from over 37,000 units in the preceding month.

The long-term outlook, however, remains decidedly expansionary. XPeng plans to double its international sales in 2026 and aims to surpass one million cumulative overseas vehicle sales by 2030. This global push is further complemented by plans to commence mass production of humanoid robots and robotaxis by the end of 2026. The upcoming sales launch of the new X9 on March 2 now stands as the first critical benchmark for the company’s performance in the current fiscal year.

Ad

XPeng Stock: Buy or Sell?! New XPeng Analysis from February 25 delivers the answer:

The latest XPeng figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for XPeng investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from February 25.

XPeng: Buy or sell? Read more here...