Kratos Defense Shares Under Pressure from Near-Term Guidance

Despite concluding its 2025 fiscal year with a robust final quarter, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions finds its stock weighed down by a cautious near-term outlook. Investor sentiment turned skeptical following the company’s latest report, as delays stemming from the late-2025 U.S. government shutdown cloud an otherwise positive operational performance and record contract backlog.

Strategic Ambitions Face Quarterly Headwinds

The defense contractor surpassed analyst expectations for both revenue and profit in Q4 2025. Key divisions, including unmanned systems and rocket support, delivered double-digit organic growth. This momentum is further evidenced by the firm’s order backlog, which swelled to a new peak of $1.573 billion.

However, the subsequent guidance for the first quarter of 2026 disappointed the market. Management projected revenue in a range of $335 million to $345 million, a figure that fell short of Wall Street’s forecasts. The central question for investors is whether the substantial backlog can offset near-term disruptions caused by the temporary government standstill quickly enough. The immediate reaction was a sell-off, driving the equity down more than eight percent on Tuesday. By Wednesday, shares had stabilized, trading nearly flat at approximately €77.44.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Kratos Defense?

Long-Term Growth Drivers: Hypersonics and Drone Production

Looking beyond the Q1 forecast, Kratos is aggressively advancing its core strategic initiatives. A primary focus is hypersonic technology, where the company is targeting a revenue doubling to roughly $400 million in 2026. Supported by strong demand for solid rocket motors, this segment is projected to generate $700 million by 2027.

Concurrently, the company is ramping up mass production for its tactical “Valkyrie” drone. While current manufacturing capacity remains limited, the goal is to quintuple annual output to 40 aircraft by the end of 2028. Kratos also recently underscored its expansion into mobile defense communication systems with the acquisition of Nomad Global Communication Solutions for about $110 million.

For the full 2026 fiscal year, Kratos has established a revenue target between $1.595 billion and $1.675 billion. Achieving this goal will largely depend on a smooth production scale-up for the Valkyrie program and the company’s ability to maintain its adjusted EBITDA margin target of approximately ten percent, despite significant upfront investments in new initiatives.

