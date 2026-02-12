BYD Forges Major Football Sponsorship to Boost European Profile

In a significant move to elevate its brand recognition across Europe, Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD has entered into a multi-year partnership with Premier League football club Manchester City. The agreement names BYD as the official automotive partner for the club, underscoring the Tesla rival’s strategic ambitions to expand its footprint in the European market.

The collaboration extends across both the men’s and women’s teams. Branding for BYD will feature on the training kits of the men’s squad, with the women’s team set to display the logos starting next season. Within the Etihad Stadium, the company’s presence will be visible on LED advertising boards and seating areas.

Beyond Branding: Vehicles and Infrastructure

The partnership extends far beyond conventional advertising. A core component involves BYD supplying Manchester City with a fleet of electric vehicles, which will include models from its premium Denza brand. Furthermore, the automaker will install charging stations and battery storage systems at the City Football Academy. This deal sees BYD replacing the club’s previous automotive partner, Nissan.

This sponsorship aligns with BYD’s broader, aggressive internationalization strategy. Following its sponsorship of the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024, the Manchester City agreement is designed to further amplify brand awareness in Europe. The company now operates in more than 110 countries and regions, systematically strengthening its position in the global competition for EV market share.

Key Elements of the Agreement:

Appointment as the official automotive partner for all Manchester City teams.

Brand visibility on training apparel and throughout the club’s stadium.

Provision of an electric vehicle fleet featuring BYD and Denza models.

Installation of supporting charging infrastructure and battery storage units.

Alignment with and support for the football club’s sustainability objectives.

The cooperation highlights the importance BYD places on cultivating its image and expanding its reach within Europe. As a club with substantial international success and a global following, Manchester City provides an ideal platform for the automaker to engage directly with a vast audience of potential customers.

