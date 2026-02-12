Lindsay Corporation Shareholders: Key Dividend Date Approaches

Investors in Lindsay Corporation face a critical deadline today to qualify for the company’s upcoming quarterly distribution. With a notable absence of major corporate announcements in recent days, market focus has shifted squarely to the impending dividend schedule.

Dividend Payment Schedule

Shareholders of record will receive a cash distribution of $0.37 per share. The payment will be credited on February 27, 2026. To be eligible, investors must own the shares before the ex-dividend date, which is Friday, February 13, 2026. This upcoming payment continues the firm’s established practice of regular quarterly dividends.

Operational Performance Context

The company’s latest operational update, covering Q1 of fiscal 2026, presented a mixed performance across its business units. Revenue growth was reported in the infrastructure segment. Conversely, the irrigation systems division in North America experienced a decline.

A cautious sentiment among domestic farmers was primarily responsible for the softer demand in the home market. International irrigation markets, however, demonstrated greater resilience. A key question for analysts is whether the strength in infrastructure can consistently offset the current softness in the agricultural sector.

Shifts in Institutional Ownership

Recent regulatory filings have also highlighted movement among major investors. Pier Capital has completely exited its position in Lindsay, according to mandatory disclosures. The market often views such portfolio adjustments by institutional players as a sentiment indicator, even though they have no direct bearing on day-to-day business operations.

Following tomorrow’s ex-dividend date, investor attention is expected to return to the fundamental recovery of agricultural demand. The next scheduled distribution of $0.37 per share remains confirmed for February 27, 2026.

