Nissan Juke – Stylish Crossover, Running Costs & Infotainment

The Nissan Juke is a highly stylish fashion statement and a mix of design oddity and practical functionality in the busy world of compact crossovers, and that is how it has been since the 2010 launch. This small SUV has sold more than 2 million vehicles worldwide, attracting young city-minded people and fashion-conscious families. In September 2025, the facelift brings elegant tweaks, improved hybrids, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen. Prices range from PS 23,500 for the Acenta Premium petrol to PS 30,000 for the hybrid Tekna, offering running costs as low as 5p per mile.

The Eccentric History of the Juke

In 2010, the first Juke disrupted the SUV market with bug-eyed headlights and muscular styling, creating a new sporty adventure niche. The second-generation (2019) was built on the CMF-B platform (shared with Renault Captur) with hybrids and efficiency, reaching 150,000 sales yearly in Europe. The 2025 facelift refines this with subtle exterior changes, interior upgrades, and new trims.

Key Eras of the Juke

First Generation (2010-2019): Cult following, yellow launch cars, Juke-R supercar variants.

Second Generation (2019-2024): Mild-hybrids, 50mpg efficiency, advanced safety.

Facelift 2025: Premium fabrics, new N-Sport trim, nostalgic Fuji Sunset yellow.

Its quirky yet practical nature makes it more than a car—it’s a character on wheels, scoring 4.5/5 in owner style polls.

Facelift 2025: Extravagant Outlook, Premium Interior

Exterior updates include a smooth grille strip with a lit Nissan badge, sharper DRLs, optional 19-inch alloys, two-tone roofs, and fresh colour choices like Ceramic Grey. Inside, the real changes shine: soft-touch materials replace dated plastics, a 12.3-inch central screen dominates, and physical climate knobs ensure safe, distraction-free control. Seats are bolstered with sustainable fabrics, while eight-colour ambient lighting adds flair.

Rear space supports two adults comfortably, cargo holds 422 litres (1,189 litres with seats folded), and acoustic glass keeps NVH to 64dB at 70mph.

Powertrains: Effective Engines, Stylish Savings

1.0 DIG-T Mild-Hybrid (114hp): 50.4mpg, 0-62mph in 10.1s, 125g/km CO2.

e-POWER Hybrid (143hp): Petrol generator powers electric motors, 56.5mpg, 0-62mph in 9.9s, 80% EV-like city driving.

All powertrains are Euro 6e compliant, with hybrids cutting petrol use by 20%. Torque vectoring boosts cornering, while a seven-speed DCT (manual on base) smooths drives.

Running Costs: Affordable Ownership

Running costs are 15% lower than rivals. Annual petrol expenses average PS1,200, hybrids around PS900. Road tax starts at PS190/year for mild-hybrids, insurance averages PS500-700 for younger drivers, and capped servicing (PS199-PS299) totals PS1,200 over 60,000 miles. Residuals hold at 45% after three years.

Trim Levels and Pricing

Trim Level Starting Price Major Features Acenta Premium PS23,500 (Petrol) 16-inch alloys, 12.3-inch touchscreen, CarPlay/Android Auto, cruise, rear sensors, LED lights N-Connecta PS25,500–PS28,000 18-inch wheels, sat-nav, heated seats, wireless charging, and Around View Monitor N-Design PS27,000 / PS29,500 19-inch alloys, two-tone roof, synthetic leather, Bose audio, adaptive cruise Tekna PS28,500 / PS30,000 Panoramic roof, head-up display, blind-spot warning, 360 cameras N-Sport PS29,000 / PS30,500 Black styling pack, sports seats, dynamic chassis, exclusive paints

Infotainment Upgrades: Digital Playground

The Juke’s infotainment leaps forward with the new 12.3-inch Nissan Connect system, integrated with Google, OTA updates, and wireless mirroring. A customizable 7-inch cluster and physical AC controls balance tech with usability. Premium trims add a 10-speaker Bose system and 4G Wi-Fi.

Voice Recognition: ChatGPT-style queries (“Find EV station”).

Amazon Alexa, DAB, Bluetooth.

Amazon Alexa, DAB, Bluetooth. Apps Suite: Remote start, theft alerts, parking finder.

Usability scores 8.5/10, with OTA updates ensuring longevity.

Safety and Driving

A five-star Euro NCAP performer since 2019, the Juke offers AEB, lane-keep, traffic sign recognition, and a new rear cross-traffic alert. Seven airbags and a stiff chassis reinforce safety.

On the road, the Juke is smooth and easy to handle in cities. Hybrids are torquey and quiet, though engine drone at low speeds persists. Grip reaches 0.85g—steady for a compact crossover.

Why the 2025 Juke Tops Crossover Charts

With stylish looks, sub-PS1,000 annual running costs, and modern tech, the Juke continues to win hearts. By 2025, sales climbed 12%, with an electric successor planned for 2027. Affordable, stylish, and practical—the Juke remains a head-turner.

Reserve your test drive today—the crossover with character awaits.