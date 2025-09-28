Toyota Tacoma – Midsize Truck, Off-Road Packages & Payload Capability

The 2025 Toyota Tacoma is the boss of the midsize truck world, where versatility means adventure and quality engineering ensures longevity. Following the fourth-generation redesign, Toyota introduces small but impactful updates: red tow hooks on TRD Pro and Trailhunter models, a fourth pre-wired auxiliary switch, and a new Mudbath paint option.

Starting at $31,590, the Tacoma undercuts full-size competitors while offering up to 6,500 pounds of towing capacity and a maximum payload of 1,710 pounds—ideal for contractors, campers, and weekend warriors alike.

Platform, Powertrains & Design

Built on the TNGA-F platform (shared with Tundra and Land Cruiser), the Tacoma uses high-strength steel, aluminium parts, and laser welds for rigidity without excess weight. Measuring 213 inches long on a 131.9-inch wheelbase, it’s offered in XtraCab and Double Cab with 5- or 6-foot beds and 11 trims from SR to TRD Pro.

Power comes from a 2.4L turbo i-FORCE (278 hp, 317 lb-ft) with an 8-speed automatic or optional 6-speed manual, while the available i-FORCE MAX hybrid delivers 326 hp and 465 lb-ft. With midsize truck sales projected to rise 8% in 2025, Tacoma blends payload, off-road strength, and Toyota’s legendary dependability.

The Art of the Midsize Truck

The Tacoma shines with unparalleled flexibility, standing tall against the Ford Ranger and Chevy Colorado. Its body-on-frame toughness is paired with rear coil springs (leaf springs on SR & PreRunner), improving comfort without sacrificing capability. Double Cab models offer 99.6 cu ft of passenger space for five adults and gear.

Trim diversity is a Tacoma hallmark: from the value-focused SR with 16-inch steel wheels, to the luxurious Limited with leather, a 14-inch touchscreen, and adaptive cruise control. TRD Sport adds urban flair, while TRD Off-Road, PreRunner, and Trailhunter excel off pavement. All trims include Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, with pre-collision braking, lane-tracing assist, and road sign recognition—backed by top NHTSA crash scores.

Owners benefit from a 70% resale value after five years, making Tacoma a long-term investment compared to flashy newcomers. Efficiency ranges from 20/26 mpg (standard engine) to 19/24 mpg (hybrid).

Trim Level MSRP (starting) Midsize Key Features Towing (max lbs) Payload (max lbs) SR $31,590 16-in. steel wheels, 8-in. touchscreen, leaf-spring rear 3,500 1,685 SR5 $33,790 17-in alloys, coil-spring suspension (Double Cab), remote start 6,500 1,709 TRD Sport $38,990 Sport-tuned shocks, 18-in. wheels, leather-wrapped wheel 6,400 1,620 TRD Off-Road $41,790 Bilstein shocks, locking diff, Multi-Terrain Select 6,400 1,525 Limited $49,490 20-in. wheels, JBL sound, ventilated seats 6,400 1,485 TRD Pro $55,290 Fox shocks, IsoDynamic seats, 33-in. tyres 6,000 (hybrid) 1,525

Off-Road Packages: TRD to Trailhunter

The Tacoma’s off-road DNA comes alive with TRD and Trailhunter packages. The TRD Off-Road ($41,790) adds Bilstein shocks, a locking diff, skid plates, all-terrain tyres, and Multi-Terrain Select for sand, mud, and rock. With 9.4 inches of clearance and 33/25° approach/departure angles, it bests Ranger’s 30/25°.

The TRD Pro ($55,290) raises the bar with Fox QS3 shocks, 33-inch Goodyear tyres, IsoDynamic seats, and the hybrid i-FORCE MAX powertrain with instant torque. Red recovery hooks and extra auxiliary switches debut in 2025.

The Trailhunter ($63,290) is an overlanding beast: ARB Old Man Emu shocks, 2-inch lift, steel bumpers, fog lights, 2400W AC inverter, onboard air compressor, and Multi-Terrain Monitor with side cameras. Roof rails accommodate tents, while 465 lb-ft torque powers loaded adventures.

From Moab slickrock to overland trails, these trims prove Tacoma is more than a truck—it’s an all-terrain tool. Where the Jeep Gladiator wins on angles, the Tacoma wins with smarter tech like virtual diff locks.

Payload & Towing: Everyday Reliability

The Tacoma excels with up to 1,710 lbs payload (SR5 hybrid)—perfect for ATVs, lumber, or gear. GVWR exceeds 5,600 lbs, with curb weights starting at 3,890 lbs. Towing peaks at 6,500 lbs (non-hybrid SR5 Double Cab with tow package), while hybrids manage 6,000 lbs, aided by Trailer Sway Control and integrated brake controller.

Smart towing tech includes Trailer Backup Guide, Straight Path Assist, Blind Spot Monitor with trailer detection, and Multi-Terrain Monitor for hitching and tight manoeuvres. The composite bed features LED lighting, tie-downs, tailgate dampers, and optional rail systems, while hybrids offer power outlets and inverters for job sites or campsites.

Against rivals like Chevy Colorado (1,590 lbs payload), the Tacoma delivers more carrying confidence thanks to coil springs and robust engineering.

Tacoma 2025: Compact Size, Colossal Heart

The 2025 Toyota Tacoma redefines the midsize truck category. From the trail-crushing TRD Pro to the expedition-ready Trailhunter, it embodies Toyota toughness with modern intelligence. With its compact footprint, colossal strength, and boundless adaptability, Tacoma proves it’s not just a truck—it’s a lifelong adventure partner.