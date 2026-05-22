How the Rise of Chinese Auto Brands in Southeast Asia Is Creating a Financing Vacuum That Global Banks Are Racing to Fill

You’ll notice something that wasn’t there five years ago if you stroll through a BYD showroom in Bangkok on a Saturday afternoon. Yes, the cars are sleek and surprisingly inexpensive, but if you look closely, you’ll notice that the door panels are sometimes a little plasticky. The desk near the back, where a finance officer is assisting a young couple with a loan application, is where the real change can be seen. You wouldn’t recognize the brochure on the table as coming from a Thai bank. Sometimes it comes from a partnership you’ve never heard of, or it comes from a Chinese lender. And in a way, the entire story is told by that subtle little detail.

More quickly than anyone anticipated, Chinese automakers have entered Southeast Asia. In the six major markets in the region, their share has increased from less than 1% to about 12% since 2019. In the EV market in particular, the figures are nearly ridiculous: 85% of Thailand’s sales of electric vehicles last year were produced in China. In Singapore, BYD outsold Toyota. In Indonesia, Wuling charges about sixteen thousand dollars for entry-level EVs. By now, the product strategy is clear. The financial plumbing beneath it—or rather, the absence of it—is less discussed.

This is the thing that no one enjoys saying aloud. The majority of Southeast Asian local banks were unprepared for this. Long-standing connections with Japanese automakers, such as Toyota, Honda, and Mitsubishi, have historically facilitated auto financing throughout the region. Credit models, dealer floor plans, and residual value assumptions were all developed with that world in mind. When Chinese brands entered the market, they had distinct price points, depreciation curves, and, to be honest, residual values that were difficult to underwrite. An almost vacuum is the end result. The lack of confidence, not the lack of funds.

Global banks are racing into that gap. UOB has been making rapid progress, offering Changan and Great Wall Motors green loans and credit facilities. According to reports, HSBC and Standard Chartered are pursuing dealer-financing mandates in Vietnam and Indonesia. Locally owned but internationally connected Bank BCA is providing zero-percent loans to BYD buyers. Three years ago, this would have seemed reckless, but now it appears to be a wise move. Bankers in Singapore believe that whoever secures these flows within the next twelve to eighteen months will have a ten-year stake in regional auto financing.

The familiarity of this rhythm is difficult to ignore. In the 1980s, Japanese banks built whole consumer finance arms around Japanese automakers as they expanded into Southeast Asia. A generation later, Korean lenders took a similar action. The music is faster and the partners are different, but the dance is still being performed. This time, it’s different because HSBC, UOB, and Standard Chartered have a window because Chinese banks haven’t fully established regional retail footprints. It is unlikely to remain open indefinitely.

How the Rise of Chinese Auto Brands in Southeast Asia Is Creating a Financing Vacuum That Global Banks Are Racing to Fill

The press releases don’t reflect the actual risks involved. The biggest issue is residual value uncertainty; no one can accurately predict the value of a 2026 BYD Atto 3 in 2030, and making a mistake on a $100,000 loan is a serious issue. Then there is the question of whether price wars in China, which have already become violent at home, will ultimately cause asset values throughout the region to decline. I’ve heard bankers confess in private that they model scenarios with large error bars. Since the alternative is to watch from the sidelines, they are still lending.

Last month, the sales manager at a Wuling dealership in Jakarta made a statement that stuck. He claimed that consumers no longer inquire about the brand. They inquire about the monthly installment. This is ultimately what this entire narrative boils down to. The visible portion is the cars. Who wins is determined by the financing.