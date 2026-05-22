Archer Aviation Stock Is Stuck Between a Cash Pile and a Cliff — And Traders Can’t Look Away

When you stroll by the hangar of Archer Aviation in San Jose on a weekday afternoon, you’ll notice something that doesn’t quite match the narrative that Wall Street has been presenting. The planes are real. There are actual pilots. The slow choreography of a company attempting to create a new category of transportation, the test flights, and the engineers wearing safety vests are all real. Nevertheless, the stock fell more than half from its October peak of $14.62 to close at $6.12 on Thursday. The machine and the market seem to have drifted into different dialogues.

The numbers appear harsh at first glance. With only $1.6 million in revenue, Archer reported a Q1 net loss of about $217.7 million, or 28 cents per share. If someone were to read that alone, they would conclude that the business was failing. However, it really isn’t. ACHR ended the quarter with roughly $243 million in total liabilities and nearly $1.78 billion in cash and short-term investments. The current ratio is close to 19.9, a figure that almost seems like a typo. It’s the type of balance sheet that buys a business patience, and in the aerospace industry, patience is crucial.

However, the math isn’t what is currently attracting traders back to the name. It is the steady beat of regulatory victories. Archer’s Midnight aircraft was placed on a Restricted Type Certificate program earlier this month by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, effectively clearing a runway for limited air taxi service in Abu Dhabi with Abu Dhabi Aviation. ACHR is still the first eVTOL manufacturer in the United States to finish Phase 3 of 4 of the FAA’s type certification procedure. Priority is meaningless until it becomes crucial. The company appears to be closer to that pivot than the share price indicates, according to investors.

Then there are the smaller signals, the ones that circulate late at night through trader Discords and X feeds but don’t make CNBC’s banner. In a single session, Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment acquired 281,000 ACHR shares. Canaccord reduced its price target from $13 to $12 while maintaining its Buy rating, which is a subdued recommendation disguised as caution. Additionally, a number of executives, including CTO Thomas Muniz and interim CFO Priya Gupta, sold shares last week in a development that always raises eyebrows. However, the filings portray those sales as tax-related and connected to vesting RSUs. It’s still unclear if regular investors will pay attention to that fine print or simply object to “insider selling” after seeing it.

Archer aviation stock

It is impossible to discuss ACHR without mentioning Tesla, the ghost in the room. Ten years ago, nearly every serious car enthusiast claimed that Musk was a salesman with a battery issue and that electric cars would never scale. At the time, Tesla was losing money, missing targets, and picking fights, so the doubters were correct about the company’s finances. Regarding capital’s patience, they were mistaken. Before the 2028 LA Olympics, Archer’s bulls are betting that eVTOL will follow a similar trajectory, transporting paying passengers across Abu Dhabi’s skyline. The bears point out that for the past sixty years or so, flying cars have been ten years away.

It’s difficult to ignore the difference between the trading story and the operational story as this develops. The graph depicts a stock chewing through the $5.80 to $6.50 range, dip buyers intervening, and momentum players anticipating a clear break above $6.50 or a decline below $5.80. The engineers continue to fly in the meantime. The regulators continue to check boxes in the interim. The LA Times publishes articles referring to it as a dogfight while Joby Aviation, the competitor across the bay, continues to do the same thing in a slightly different way.

Perhaps that’s the current honest assessment of Archer Aviation. Not exactly a wager. It’s more akin to placing a bet on whether the certificates will be delivered before the money runs out and whether anyone will genuinely want to board a silent electric plane and soar above the traffic once they do. The runway is lengthy. All the stock needs to do is endure it.