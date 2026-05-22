Lucid Stock Slides to a 52-Week Low, and Wall Street Has Stopped Pretending

When the number of believers begins to decline, a certain silence falls over a stock. The trading data surrounding Lucid Group this week almost gives you a sense of it: the headlines are repeating themselves, the volume is thinner than usual, and the bounces are shallower. The shares fell to a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Thursday before rising to close at $5.84. Technically, a gain of 2.82%. However, no one appears to be rejoicing.

Not too long ago, Lucid was held to the kind of standards typically associated with a business twice its size. Automotive journalists used the Air sedan as a stick to beat Tesla because it was, and perhaps still is, one of the most impressive electric cars on the road. It was fast, quiet, and beautifully engineered. Investors thought the engineering would result in something more substantial. An actual automaker. Perhaps even the next Tesla, according to the enduring fantasy.

That expression has not aged well. The 52-week high of $33.70 that was reached in July of last year now appears to be a holdover from a different discussion. So far this year, the stock has dropped about 47%. With a $2.28 billion market capitalization, Lucid hardly qualifies as a mid-tier industrial story, let alone a generational disruptor.

It’s not really mysterious what changed. The first-quarter results were dismal, showing a net loss of roughly $1.03 billion against revenue of $282.46 million. The top line grew somewhat year over year, but not nearly enough to reduce the cash burn. The part that startled everyone was when Lucid halted its production guidance for 2026. This year, the company had set a goal of 25,000 to 27,000 cars. As of right now, there is only a pledge to provide an update at the conclusion of Q2. Withdrawing guidance is rarely viewed as a neutral action in the automotive industry.

The goal of the Gravity SUV was to alter the calculations. A real volume play, a larger market, and family buyers. Rather, production has been slower than anticipated, and in February, a rear-seat defect led to a recall that temporarily stopped deliveries. Every young automaker experiences this kind of setback, but Lucid keeps experiencing them one after the other, and patience is a limited resource.

Lucid stock

Then there’s the question that hardly anyone wants to ask aloud. Since 2018, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has invested about $9.5 billion in Lucid and holds the majority share. For many years, that support felt like a never-ending safety net. However, after investing more than $5 billion in the project, the PIF declared last month that it would cease supporting LIV Golf following the 2026 season. Despite its subtlety, the signal was able to travel. There are limits to sovereign patience as well.

Lucid’s situation might actually be different. Lucid is the cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to establish a domestic auto industry. Beyond the spreadsheet, there is strategic value. However, it’s difficult to ignore the fact that investors have now seen what a PIF exit looks like.

In the meantime, Rivian, Lucid’s most obvious competitor, reported its first full-year gross profit in 2025 thanks to software revenue from its Volkswagen joint venture and decreased per-vehicle costs. Yes, it’s still not profitable overall. but traveling. It hurts to see the contrast.

With Uber and Nuro planning to deploy 35,000 cars beginning in late 2026, Lucid’s shift toward robotaxis appears to be an attempt to completely change the narrative. From a luxury automobile manufacturer to a platform for mobility. It’s really unclear if that’s improvisation or vision. The analyst average is currently at about $8.40, and Citi recently reduced its price target from $17 to $14. This represents an upside of about 44%, but only if you believe the trajectory. You get the impression that Wall Street is more tired than incredulous as you watch this play out. The narrative repeatedly begs for another chapter.