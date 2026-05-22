TSLA Stock at a Crossroads: Robotaxi Dreams Meet Brutal Delivery Numbers

Anyone who has been following Tesla for ten years can sense the silence surrounding the company’s stock at the moment. The shares barely moved, closing Thursday at $417.85, up a drowsy 0.14%. That flatness seems almost suspicious for a stock that used to swing eight percent in a single afternoon on a Musk tweet.

However, the gears are grinding beneath the serenity. 38 firms’ analysts quietly lowered their 12-month price target to $395.21, suggesting a further 5% decline. The consensus has shifted to “Hold,” with 21 out of 52 covering analysts now taking a neutral stance, which typically indicates that they don’t trust the story but lack the courage to short it. That might be the perfect read.

The basics reveal a more unsettling story. In the first quarter, Tesla delivered 358,023 cars, which was significantly less than the 370,000 analysts had projected and less than what the company itself produced. That represents a 14% decrease from the prior quarter. These days, if you walk past a Tesla showroom in any mid-sized American city, you’ll notice something that the financial reports fail to mention: there is less foot traffic than there once was. The Model Y, which was previously out of stock, is now available for same-week delivery. Tiny but important details.

The robotaxi, which was meant to be the solution to all of this, comes next. Last summer, Elon Musk pledged that the service would be available to 150 million Americans. It operates in Texas as of this week. Only Texas. Long wait times, canceled rides, and irregular drop-offs have all been reported by Reuters. Normally a Tesla-friendly region, Electrek reported a comparatively high accident rate. Meanwhile, a portion of the Fremont factory is being transformed into a humanoid-robot facility; this change raises issues that Tesla enthusiasts would prefer not to address at this time.

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Nevertheless, the stock remains stable. $1.31 trillion is the market capitalization. 336 times is the forward price-to-earnings ratio. That is ludicrous by any conventional valuation framework. Investors appear to think that Tesla is no longer truly an automaker and that they are funding something else, something that will happen later. Depending on who you ask at the cocktail party, it might be autonomy, artificial intelligence, Optimus robots, or simply trust in Musk.

Another complication was the SpaceX IPO filing this week. Following the news, Tesla’s stock increased due to rumors of an impending megamerger that were half-serious and half-fevered. In ways that become more hazy every quarter, the two businesses share executives, suppliers, and Musk’s attention. There’s a feeling that markets are no longer valuing Tesla as a stand-alone company but rather as a node in a broader Musk-economy, where investors find it easier to imagine than to quantify the differences between cars, robots, and rockets.

As this develops, it’s difficult not to recall previous instances in which Tesla appeared to be in danger but managed to escape in 2018, 2019, and 2022. Skeptics have made mistakes in the past. famously, agonizingly, and costlyly incorrect. Every bearish call regarding TSLA stock, including this one, is haunted by that history.

However, the bipartisan proposal in Congress for a $130 annual EV fee is the kind of minor annoyance that becomes significant when combined with more significant issues. The majority of Tesla customers won’t object to paying $13 per month. However, a stock is not immediately destroyed by the combined impact of slowing deliveries, falling robotaxi promises, and a stretched valuation. It gradually erodes it until the scale is finally tipped by one earnings call.

That time has not yet come. It might take months for it to arrive. However, the silence surrounding Tesla stock at the moment feels more like a held breath than stability.