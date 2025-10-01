Toyota Outpaces Ford in September 2025 U.S. Sales as EV Boom Hits Record Before Tax Credit Sunset

On a mix of expiring EV incentives, Ford Motor Company finds itself at a crossroads. Surge in consistent sales growth, but growing losses in its electric car division, and a massive safety recall as the brand rolled out its trucks and hybrids highlight the difficulty in negotiating policy changes and consumer hesitation.

U.S. new-vehicle deliveries increased 6% compared to September 2012 to an estimated 1.23 million units, and Ford posted strong volume when the annual sales rate was seasonally adjusted at 16.2 million. However, the disappearance of federal tax credits on September 30 will determine the future of Ford as long as it is more affordable and reliable to remain a runner-up to Toyota.

Record EV Surge Masks Tartarizing Ford Losses

The last weeks of September sparked an EV buying frenzy, with quarterly battery-electric sales reaching all-time highs of 410,000 units – a 21 per cent increase over 2024. The Model e division at Ford rode on this wave, but the victory is not so sweet. The segment, which includes the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, is estimated to lose 5.5 billion by 2025, compared to previous estimates, as production ramps are met by softening post-incentive demand.

Incentive Cliff Looms Large

Customers purchased eligible EVs to take up to 7500 in rebates, which increased Q3 penetration to 10 per cent of all sales.

The low prices of Ford, such as the remodelled Mustang Mach-E at a starting price of less than 40,000, attracted many people, but analysts predict a slowdown in the fourth quarter as effective prices increase by 15-20%.

Wider Profit Squeezes

The profitability of Ford as a company is still pegged on its truck-based line, with the hybrids filling the gap as more affordable families buy them. Nonetheless, red ink of the Model e, which includes battery costs and scaling investments in the business, may strain margins, although overall 2025 sales projections remain at 16.1 million units in the industry.

Competitive Advantage in Hybrids

The Maverick hybrid pickup, a combination of efficiency and utility, signed up in the twenties, which attracts people who do not want to fully switch to electrification without government subsidies.

This EV buzz underscores the shift in thinking of Ford to software-defined vehicles, and implementation risks are high in a market where hybrids have already achieved a 12 per cent market share, passing over pure electrics.

Driving Recall Hits F-Series Hard

On September 24, in a blow to the crown jewel of Ford, the F-Series trucks, regulators released an announcement of the recall of more than 115,000 vehicles on the grounds of a potential defect in the steering column. The problem is that the upper shaft is unscrewed, and it may result in the uncontrolled loss of control, a risk that will influence 2023-2025 model-year F-150s and even Super Duty models.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) honked at the issue when crash tests demonstrated that vibrations and clunking sounds were growing to the point of being completely detached. No incidents in the real world have been verified, but the range alarms fleet operators who depend on these workhorses.

Remedy Timeline

Dealers will begin to check and replace the defective component at no cost beginning on October 6, and all by December.

Owners should be first notified this week, and about interim solutions such as reinforced brackets.

Inventory Effect

Since the F-Series takes up almost half of the U.S. volume at Ford, the recall would put 5-7% of inventory on the shelf, putting additional strains on supplies due to tariff uncertainties. Ford has spent $150 million on repairing it which is a small part of its $2billion tariff blow this year.

Reputation Stakes

The history of the 2024 recalls, such as those in 2024, has caused the loss of trust; this one could increase the level of scrutiny as the safety ratings came under investigation again.

Ford has reacted fast in providing loaners and speedier service to soften the blow, but this puts into the limelight the dangers of large-volume production in an age of intricate electronics.

Ready, Set, Ford Campaign Kick-Starts in a Market that is in Turmoil

In order to conquer these headwinds, Ford launched its “Ready, Set, Ford” marketing blitz on September 15 — the largest one since 2012. The first in the U.S., the push will feature 500 million dollars worth of adventure-ready trucks, tech-aware SUVs, and smooth connectivity, and will target millennials and Gen Z with digital marketing, influencer partnerships, and events.

Global Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Materazzo has underlined the role of the campaign in explaining the identity of Ford: Built Ford Tough, but smarter and greener. It is also in concert with the unveiling of the $30,000 electric pickup on Ford’s new Universal EV Platform, which is pledged to offer over-the-air updates and modular batteries, to reduce costs by 25% of the expense.

Timing and Reach

U.S. rollout is in prime time by Q4, and global rollout is in Q1 2026.

AR test-drive apps and Super Bowl spots will help to create a 20% traffic increase to ford.com.

Economic Background

With interest rates at 8 per cent, and average transaction prices of $48,000, the campaign is advertising 0 per cent financing on selected hybrids and cash-back of up to $3,000 on F-150s, hoping to change fence-sitters by the end of the year.

Innovation Angle

As a part of the Dearborn World Centre HQ reveal, it presents AI-enabled manufacturing and app-based rides, which make Ford a tech disruptor.

This attack is cushioned by the fact that the tariffs on imports, which may be as high as 25 per cent under new trade policies, subsidise expenses, but Ford sources 80 per cent of its domestic production, making it a buffer over import-dependent competitors.

Road Presence Stands The Test of Time

Experian is optimistic in its report on the future of the industry: Ford makes up 15.6% of U.S. roads, only second to GM at 20.3%. This is strengthened by F-Series longevity – some have already covered 200,000 and more miles – at the time EVs are taking a bite out of legacy shares.

The 2.3% sales increase in September, to 16.4 million SAAR, shows hybrid power, as Explorer and Bronco SUVs shot up 8 per cent. However, per Cox Automotive, the tariff-proof advantage of the European brands’ weaknesses makes Ford gain an advantage in terms of imports.

Plotting Q4: Business Cracker and Breaker

At the beginning of October, Ford dealers are bombarding lots with deals: Up to 4000 dollars off Mach-Es and extended warranties on recalled trucks. Losses of EV of 2001 may hurt in the full year, yet 12 per cent. The first half of Q3 indicates strength.

The scalability and buzz of the campaigns of the Universal EV Platform may regain momentum in the future. There are no flashy introductions but subtle 2026 improvements, such as increased autonomy in Super Duty, that will win in small steps.

Flash loses to endurance in autos. Combining both grit and green innovation, Ford is now in a position to survive the post-credit storm should the recalls be fixed quickly and consumers purchase the vision. Strap on board, the ride is fun.