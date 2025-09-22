Renault Triber – 7-Seater MPV, Affordable Price, Family Car & Facelift

The Renault Triber has been a game-changer in the dynamic and competitive automotive environment of India, where a big family that is budget-conscious wants a versatile car that optimises space and does not affect the costs. With the festive season coming towards the end of 2025, the long-awaited 2025 update of this small, 7-seat Mini-Parlour-Van comes, with new styling, better safety and utility in one package that cannot be beat. The revised Triber costs as low as an introductory [?]6.29 lakh ex-showroom, and the updated car is the most affordable access point into the non-premium MPV segment, dashing the hopes of competitors, including the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Kia Carens.

The first major update since its introduction in 2019, this mid-life refresh returns to the issue of crucial feedback on its design and safety, itself, and the modular genius still makes it seamlessly reconfigurable, easily changing between a 2-seater and a full 7-passenger haulier.

Sales and Platform Success

The Triber has sold more than 3 lakh cars in India since its introduction, thanks to its CMF-A platform, which it shares with the Renault Kiger, providing its featherweight 947kg kerb mass to provide manoeuvrability in the city. The 2025 variant comes with changes that are not very radical, but add a lot of energy: the new front fascia with the new diamond logo of Renault, replaced by LED lighting, and three additional colour choices: Amber Terracotta, Shadow Grey, and Zanskar Blue.

This facelift is available in four different variants – Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion – targeting first-time buyers, urban commuters, and bigger households alike, all with up to 625 litres of boot space in a 5-seater configuration.

Reinvented Design: Adventurous Style to Everyday Escapades

The 2025 Renault Triber facelift sends confident upgrade messages with sharper edges, LED lighting, and Renault’s retro-style diamond logo. It maintains compact city-friendly dimensions while enhancing presence with 15-inch alloys, smoked LED tail lamps, dual-tone roof rails, and a robust 182mm ground clearance.

Interior Updates

Inside, the cabin gains a refined dashboard, new dual-tone upholstery, ambient lighting, and the modular Easy Fix seating system that flexes between 210 litres to 1,700 litres of cargo space. Cooled glovebox and 18 storage pockets make it a true family-friendly setup.

Powertrain and Driving Dynamics

The Triber continues with the 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine producing 72 PS and 96 Nm. It pairs with a 5-speed manual (18.2 kmpl ARAI) or optional AMT (+[?]52,000). Handling is agile due to its lightweight build, with improved noise insulation and traction control. A dealer-fitted CNG kit (3-year warranty) lowers running costs further.

Full-Line Cabin: Innovation and Cosiness

Key highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, 7-inch digital cluster, auto climate control with rear AC vents, cruise control, 360° camera, wireless charging, and rain-sensing wipers. Ergonomics prioritise families with adjustable driver seats, ample knee room, and modular seating flexibility.

Improved Safety: Safety in Every Trip

The facelift elevates safety with six airbags standard across trims, ABS+EBD, ESC, hill-start assist, TPMS, ISOFIX, and a reinforced high-strength steel shell. Parking sensors with camera aid urban driving, making the Triber one of the safest choices under [?]10 lakh.

New Options and Prices

The lineup simplifies to four trims:

Authentic – Introductory [?]6.29 lakh, essential features.

– Introductory [?]6.29 lakh, essential features. Evolution – [?]6.99 lakh, LED DRLs, rear AC, alloys.

– [?]6.99 lakh, LED DRLs, rear AC, alloys. Techno – [?]7.68 lakh, touchscreen, cruise control.

– [?]7.68 lakh, touchscreen, cruise control. Emotion – [?]8.48 lakh (manual), [?]9.00 lakh (AMT), fully loaded.

On-road pricing in Mumbai reaches ~[?]10.58 lakh. Introductory discounts and dealer CNG options sweeten the package.

Conclusion: The Family MPV That Gives More Bang-for-Buck

The 2025 Renault Triber facelift is a reaffirmation of Renault’s winning formula: a smart, safe, supremely practical, and affordable family MPV. Backed by a 2-year/50,000 km warranty (extendable), it delivers unmatched space, safety, and tech below [?]10 lakh, making everyday commutes and family getaways equally enjoyable.