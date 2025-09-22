Skoda Kushaq – Subcompact SUV, Safety Rating, Features & New Variants

In the crowded Indian car market, where subcompact SUVs are the kings of the day, they blend urban capability with a vehicle that can be used by the family. With the end of 2025, the latest version of the trendy model has already been launched with some minor, but not insignificant changes, and it is rumored to remain one of the leading competitors among other market models such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Starting at approximately [?]10.61 lakh ex-showroom, the Kushaq not only feature as stylish and substantial but also boasts of an uncompromising dedication to safety and high-end features. The refresh of this year adds better digital interfaces and more variants, making it an even more appealing option for those who want a vehicle that punches above its weight category.

The Skoda Kushaq was launched in early 2021 to gain fast critical recognition due to its solid construction and driving performance, relying on the MQB-A0-IN platform, used by the Taigun and Virtus, of the Volkswagen Group. Jump directly into 2025, and Skoda will have perfected the Kushaq by striving to meet the changing requirements of consumers, including the input of more than a lakh units sold in India.

The changes are incremental, not groundbreaking, and aim to strengthen connectivity, safety features, and aesthetic enhancements, such as the introduction of new colour options, including an energetic Phoenix Orange and a cooler metallic shade, Carbon Steel. These modifications make sure that the Kushaq is not lost in a pool of up and down facelifts and redesigns, and it will attract the attention of young professionals, small families, and those who like to explore.

The comprehensive view of vehicle ownership is what makes the 2025 Skoda Kushaq stand out in the subcompact SUV category. Heart-thumping drives on highways or peaceful city rides have been well-designed. With safety issues taking over the concern of the buyers in the aftermath of the recent findings on the crash test within the industry, Skoda focuses on the structural integrity. Combined with a set of smart functions, the Kushaq is not only a means of transportation, but a good companion in the unpredictable world.

Unrivalled Safety Scorecards: A Fortress on Four Wheels

Safety has never been an exception to Skoda’s philosophy, as the Kushaq has turned out to have a perfect crash test score. The model has the prestigious five-star rating mark by Global NCAP, which is a testament to the high level of occupant protection for both adults and children.

The frontal and side-impact simulation led to this award, highlighting the high-strength steel construction of this vehicle, creating a stiff safety cell around the passengers. At a time when miniature SUVs are commonly accused of skimping on the quality of their build to reduce prices, the score of the Kushaq is set in gold, providing a sense of security to parents who bring their school-going kids on trips or couples taking a weekend outing.

Going a notch further, the safety arsenal that the 2025 Kushaq has is both extensive and proactive. The common one in all variants is a collection of six airbags, that is, dual front and side, and curtain airbags, which deploy precisely to counter the forces of impact.

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) tirelessly aims at avoiding skids in making sudden manoeuvres, is fully compatible with traction control and anti-lock braking systems (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD). The Hill Hold Control will make sure that those who operate their vehicles on a hilly surface or in monsoon rainy roads are able to restart without any trouble, and Multi-Collision Braking will also automatically release brakes once they have already hit the target first, preventing a second collision.

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) reminds drivers about the underinflation of the tyre in real-time, which is an essential aspect due to the different road conditions in India, which may cause the rapid wear of the tyre. Greater trims include extras such as a rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines, although customers complain that its resolution might be a bit better in low light.

The model has four-star child safety with an ISOFIX child seat anchor, which is consistent with the ISOFIX child seat anchor system. The engineers of Skoda have also engineered the item of pedestrian protection, and the front bumper is deformable and absorbs impact in low-speed urban crashes.

All these factors come to make a fire of safety, and the car features such as rain wipers that can sense the rain and an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror that improves visibility and minimises tiredness. The Kushaq has been based on independent tests to have superior side-impact resistance owing to strengthened B-pillars and door beams.

By 2025, Skoda will also offer an optional Advanced Safety Pack on a few variants, which includes such features as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, an unusual combination in this price range. This is a proactive approach that is not only in line with the future requirements of the Bharat NCAP requirements but is also higher than that, making the Kushaq the safest subcompact SUV on the market at the moment.



Powertrain and Performance: Engines Forged to Exhilaration

The 2025 Skoda Kushaq has two turbocharged petrol engines beneath the hood that can meet the needs of different driving styles because they are efficient and offer quicker performance. The 1.0-litre TSI unit makes 114 bhp and 178 Nm torque with a slick six speed manual or a fast-acting six-speed automatic.

It has an ARAI-certified mileage of up to 19.76 kmpl, which is perfect among fuel-conscious people in the city, but they would want to accelerate with haste without wasting premium fuel. The variable geometry turbo of the engine makes it grunt low-end, and makes city traffic smooth and sure as it cruises the highway at triple-digit speeds.

Those who want a greater adrenaline rush can choose the 1.5-litre TSI, which is offered with 147.51 bhp and a muscular 250 Nm with an exclusive seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG). The acceleration of this powerhouse takes less than nine seconds to reach a speed of 0-100 kmph, and the active cylinder deactivation technology optimises the fuel economy of the car at 18.86 kmpl without compromising on refinement. The lightning-fast shifts of the DSG add to the sportiness level, particularly in the Sport mode, when throttle reaction is sharper, and steering is made lighter to deliver more aggressive feedback.

Both engines have the advantage of Skoda tuning each engine according to the Indian conditions, including a multi-link rear suspension that removes potholes and undulations better than most of the competitors. With a front-wheel-drive system that is enhanced with an electronic differential lock in certain models, the grip on the gravel track or the rain-covered road is assured.

The ride quality is leaning more towards the firm end, with more emphasis on the handling than on sheer comfort, but it is still comfortable enough to ride long distances. The levels of noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) are very low, and even the sound-deadening materials allow establishing a library-like cabin even at 120 kmph.

As in the world of real life, owners sing praises about the versatility of the Kushaq, as nimble in parking in narrow Mumbai lanes to overtaking stably in the Delhi Mumbai Expressway. The 2025 model also takes the form of smoother low-rpm torque delivery attributed to refined engine mapping, which has overlooked slight turbo lag complaints of previous years. Having no diesel alternative in sight, along with the changing market trends to lean towards more environmentally friendly petrols, Skoda targets the hybrid-like efficiency of eco modes and regenerative braking with automatics.

State-of-the-Art Features: Technology and Luxury in the Ultimate Balance

The 2025 Skoda Kushaq is a masterpiece of an interior design that incorporates minimalist Czech design and the functionality of technologies. The centre features a colourful 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to allow easy smartphone connectivity.

The interface is fast, and the home screens can be customised and updated over-the-air to make them last longer. Also adding to this is an eight-inch digital display in the driver’s cockpit, which they have upgraded to a fully digital cockpit on mid-spec models, providing the driver with navigation maps, performance telemetry and ambient theme selection to have a customised drive.

Comfort is also prioritised with comfortable seats: the driver’s seat can be raised and adjusted to the lumbar area, and the front seats of the top models are ventilated to overcome the heat in India. Rear passengers also have their own AC vents, more than enough knee- and headroom to fit three people throughout, although the firmness of the middle seat may not make long journeys comfortable for larger bodies. The sunroof, combined with a single pane, fills the cabin with light, and the ambient lights in 10 colours create the atmosphere of evening drives.

Practicality comes out with a 385-litre boot which can be expanded to more than 1,000 litres through the 60:40 split-folding rear seats, which is ideal when it comes to hauling luggage on weekends or grocery shopping. Dual-zone automatic climate control ensures balance, supported by an internal air purifier that cleans the cabin of pollutants, a godsend in smog-filled metros. The connectivity goes to wireless charging as well as various USB Type-C ports in the front and the rear, and a six-speaker audio system that provides a clear sound, but sound lovers may desire the optional subwoofer.

In 2025, Skoda will introduce new features, including opening the boot by gesture recognition and utilising a 360-degree camera in higher models, which will simplify the process in large car parks. The leather-wrapped steering wheel also features mounted controls, and it feels high-quality, with soft-touch materials on the dashboard that contribute to a higher perceived quality. Although the absence of a powered tailgate is an insignificant mistake, the feature pile is overall comparable with pricier crossovers, meaning that the everyday drives are interesting and painless.

New Variants 2025: Decisions That Make Every Buyer Powerful

It has a wide range of 15 models, including the no-frills 1.0L Classic at [?]10.61 lakh, up to the loaded 1.5L Prestige DSG at [?]18.43 lakh, to make it accessible to everyone. The Onyx and Monte Carlo special editions have also been introduced, with the accents blacked out and a sporty look in place to appeal to fashionable millennials. The Onyx AT is the first car in the family with alloy wheels and LED lights at a price of [?]13.12 lakh, and the Monte Carlo DSG with red brake callipers and a flat-bottom steering wheel at a price of [?]18.43 lakh.

In between Signature and Sportline trim levels fill the gap and provide sunroofs and cruise control without inflating the costs. The 1.5L models that begin at [?]16.89 lakh open up the capability of the DSG, which fits highway lovers. These new products are a reflection of the approach that Skoda has taken to cut the market with finesse, with each offering being tuned to the price, starting with the basics such as dual airbags and basic infotainment, up to ventilated seats and ADAS hints in flagships.

Individualisation goes as far as nine colour choices, which include Tornado Red, which is eye-catching and lets the purchaser customise his/her ride. The waiting list is at 2-4 months, and there are introductory offers on some stock to drive sales during the festive season.

Design and Dimensions: Small Mighty With Road Presence

The Kushaq is also 4,221mm long, 1,760mm wide, and 1,612mm high with a 2,651mm wheelbase, thus a poised presence in the subcompact segment. Its waterfall LED headlights and sculpted bonnet are aggressive, and 17-inch alloys are used in its arches, which fill in aggressively. The 2025 redesign perfects the grill by being equipped with chrome slats and sequential turn indicators to create a high-end feel.

The spaciousness of the cabin is achieved with huge windows and the option of a glass roof, and the 1,205mm ground clearance is the answer to speed breakers and rural drive-ins. Kerb weight is about 1 275kg, which makes it nimble without the feeling that it is underdressed.

Price, Supply and Decision: Value That Leads to Intense Loyalty

The Kushaq offers prices that are below those of many of its rivals (ex-showroom prices range between [?]10.61 lakh and [?]18.43 lakh), but with more than what many of its competitors provide. It is sold within the 200-plus dealerships of Skoda throughout the country and carries a three-year warranty with the option of a five-year warranty.

Finally, the 2025 Skoda Kushaq impresses upon itself as the subcompact SUV of all times–safe, full-featured, and with numerous variants. It offers not only destinations but also celebrations of intelligent engineering, whether you are a first-time buyer or an upgrade. The Kushaq is the first car to break the speed limit towards safer roads in India, which testifies that it is the details that count the most.