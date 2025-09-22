Ford F-Series – Best-Selling Truck, Fuel Economy & Towing Capacity

The Ford F-Series is positioned at the very centre of the automotive heartbeat of America, with no one questioning its position as the best-selling truck in the country for 48 consecutive years, with projected sales of over 750,000 units in 2025. By late September 2025, the new F-Series lineup – including the all-purpose F-150 and the heavy-duty F-450 – will offer unrivalled towing capability and increased fuel economy, satisfying contractors, ranchers, and weekend warriors alike.

Beginning with an approximate $36,570 for the base F-150 XL, these vehicles combine rough-and-tough heritage with modern efficiency, outselling rivals like the Ram 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado. With improved hybrid technology, smarter towing features, and aerodynamic upgrades, the 2025 models deliver more mpg without losing the sheer power that defines the F-Series legacy.

Heritage and Evolution

Born in 1948, the F-Series has become a cultural icon – from Hollywood stunts to hauling America’s goods. The 2025 models continue this tradition, built on a modular platform supporting everything from light-duty commuters to heavy-duty hauliers. With gasoline prices rising and emissions tightening, Ford’s focus on hybrid and turbocharged engines makes the F-Series both a sales powerhouse and a sustainable workhorse. Promising up to 40,000 lbs towing capacity and 26 mpg highway, America’s favourite truck is evolving into a greener giant.

Unmatched Pulling Capacity: Power That Moves It All

The 2025 F-Series leads its class in towing:

F-150 – Up to 13,500 lbs with 3.5L EcoBoost V6 and Max Trailer Tow Package.

– Up to 13,500 lbs with 3.5L EcoBoost V6 and Max Trailer Tow Package. F-250 Super Duty – Up to 20,000 lbs with 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel.

– Up to 20,000 lbs with 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel. F-350 – Up to 35,000 lbs with fifth-wheel/gooseneck setup.

– Up to 35,000 lbs with fifth-wheel/gooseneck setup. F-450 – A staggering 40,000 lbs gooseneck capacity with high-output diesel (500 hp, 1,200 lb-ft torque).

Advanced features such as Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Onboard Scales with Smart Hitch, 360° cameras, and Integrated Trailer Tracking ensure towing is not just powerful but also safe and easy. The smooth 10-speed automatic transmission and revised axle ratios balance torque, stability, and efficiency across all terrains.

Optimised Fuel Economy: Efficiency Meets Power

Fuel economy is no longer an afterthought:

F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid – 430 hp, 570 lb-ft, 22 mpg city / 24 mpg highway, plus 7.2 kW Pro Power Onboard.

– 430 hp, 570 lb-ft, 22 mpg city / 24 mpg highway, plus 7.2 kW Pro Power Onboard. 2.7L EcoBoost V6 – 19/25 mpg with 400 lb-ft torque.

– 19/25 mpg with 400 lb-ft torque. 5.0L V8 – 17/22 mpg, classic muscle with strong towing.

– 17/22 mpg, classic muscle with strong towing. 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel – 15 mpg combined, 10–12 mpg when towing 15,000 lbs.

– 15 mpg combined, 10–12 mpg when towing 15,000 lbs. F-150 Lightning EV – 320-mile range, 10,000 lbs towing, zero emissions.

Aerodynamic upgrades, Eco/Tow/Haul/Sport drive modes, and fleet-friendly CNG/LPG options reinforce Ford’s path toward a 50% electrified lineup by 2030.

Varied Engine Family: Powertrains for Every Job

The 2025 F-Series offers a broad engine lineup:

3.3L Ti-VCT V6 – 325 hp, 400 lb-ft, 20/26 mpg.

– 325 hp, 400 lb-ft, 20/26 mpg. 2.7L EcoBoost V6 – 325 hp, 400 lb-ft, 19/25 mpg.

– 325 hp, 400 lb-ft, 19/25 mpg. 3.5L EcoBoost V6 – 400 hp, 500 lb-ft, 13,500 lbs towing.

– 400 hp, 500 lb-ft, 13,500 lbs towing. 5.0L V8 – 400 hp, 410 lb-ft, muscle heritage.

– 400 hp, 410 lb-ft, muscle heritage. PowerBoost Hybrid – 430 hp, 570 lb-ft, 12,700 lbs towing + power generation.

– 430 hp, 570 lb-ft, 12,700 lbs towing + power generation. Raptor R 5.2L Supercharged V8 – 720 hp, 640 lb-ft, off-road beast.

– 720 hp, 640 lb-ft, off-road beast. 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel – 475–500 hp, up to 1,200 lb-ft torque.

– 475–500 hp, up to 1,200 lb-ft torque. 7.3L Gas V8 – 430 hp, 485 lb-ft, 20,000 lbs towing.

Every engine is paired with the 10-speed automatic, refined for smoother throttle response and lower NVH. Selectable drive modes adapt to mud, snow, rock crawl, or heavy load conditions, ensuring performance on any terrain.

Upgraded Functions: Technology That Works as Hard as You

The 2025 F-Series integrates cutting-edge features:

SYNC 4 with 12-inch touchscreen, wireless CarPlay, and 5G updates.

with 12-inch touchscreen, wireless CarPlay, and 5G updates. Ford Co-Pilot360 with BlueCruise hands-free driving and Lane Change Assist.

with BlueCruise hands-free driving and Lane Change Assist. Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and 360° camera package for seamless trailer management.

and 360° camera package for seamless trailer management. Comfort highlights : Max Recline seats, dual-zone climate, ambient lighting, 15 USB ports, and B&O 14-speaker audio.

: Max Recline seats, dual-zone climate, ambient lighting, 15 USB ports, and B&O 14-speaker audio. Pro Power Onboard – 2.4 to 7.2 kW mobile generator capability.

– 2.4 to 7.2 kW mobile generator capability. Trim variety – rugged Tremor to luxurious Platinum/King Ranch with leather and wood finishes.

Prices and Variations

The F-Series lineup offers wide choices:

F-150 trims range from XL (~$36,570) to Raptor R (~$96,000).

trims range from XL (~$36,570) to Raptor R (~$96,000). Super Duty trims span F-250 XL to F-450 Limited.

trims span F-250 XL to F-450 Limited. Optional packages include Max Tow ($1,500) and FX4 Off-Road.

Incentives up to $2,000 are available depending on models.

Eight exterior colours, cab/bed options, and 2WD/4WD layouts allow deep customisation.

Delivery times are estimated at 8–12 weeks across most trims.

Judgment: The King of Trucks Lives On

The Ford F-Series 2025 solidifies its best-seller throne with 40,000 lbs towing dominance, 26 mpg efficiency, electrification options, and a suite of intelligent features. From efficient F-150 hybrids to diesel-powered Super Duty giants, the F-Series continues to embody American grit while preparing for a sustainable future.