Maruti Dzire – Popular Sedan, Fuel Economy, On-Road Price & Features

With the constantly changing area of Indian cars where compact Sedans clash to dominate over the SUV boom, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the only stable entity that people can still rely on as an old favourite. By September 2025, Dzire will have carved another page in its history, selling 3 million cumulative units since its introduction in 2008.

Such under-4 meter giant still keeps its audience of budget-conscious consumers enthralled by its combination of sophistication, performance, and practicality. After a recent mid-cycle update and reinforced by the recent GST subsidies in effect on September 22, 2025, the Dzire will cost up to ₹87,700 less than ever before.

Whether it is a daily office trip in a city or an out-of-town adventure, this sedan is set to provide an experience that is economical, as it is loaded. Take a closer look at what has made the Maruti Dzire the unchallenged queen of popular sedans, highlighting its huge fuel economy, on-road pricing, and advanced features.

The Storied History of the Maruti Dzire to Sedan Stardom

Ever since its introduction, the Maruti Dzire has been associated with reliability and value, and has transformed into an advanced competitor. Developed on the fourth-generation platform presented in 2024, the 2025 model takes a more aggressive design inspired by the global-based design philosophy of Maruti.

Its front fascia shines with a huge chrome grille with sleek LED headlights, and the side profile has a dynamic stance with 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and character lines. Wraparound LED tail lamps and a three-dimensional boot lid are found at the rear; these come in seven eye-catching colours such as Oxford Blue, Magma Grey and Phoenix Red.

The Dzire interior is turned into a comfortable cocoon with a two-colour black-beige interior with chrome trims. The use of space is excellent: there is plenty of front legroom, supportive seats, and a 378-litre boot that can devour weekend luggage easily. The Heartect platform guarantees a lightweight but stiff structure, making it safer and easier to handle. Maruti has invested in making the Dzire not only a commuting vehicle but also a lifestyle maker for young professionals and small families.

Taking the Top Reins: Why the Maruti Dzire Continues as the Top Sedan in India

Nevertheless, the SUV craze did not ruin the popularity of the Dzire, which is still in first position of the compact sedan segment with more than 16,500 units sold in August 2025 alone. Its secret sauce?

Market Leadership: Holds more than 50% market share with ease and has overtaken the Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze by large margins.

Holds more than 50% market share with ease and has overtaken the Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze by large margins. Ownership Bliss: Affordable maintenance with 4000+ service centres across India and 10,000 km service intervals.

Affordable maintenance with 4000+ service centres across India and 10,000 km service intervals. Resale Resilience: Retains up to 75% of value after 3 years, making it a smart financial choice.

Retains up to 75% of value after 3 years, making it a smart financial choice. Flexible Performance: Perfect size for cities (3.99m) yet reliable on highways, also a favourite for taxi fleets.

Its users boast of how it has been instrumental in daily life – from office commutes to family events – proving it is not just a car but a reliable accomplice in the Indian mobility story.



Engine Excellence: Punch Meets Parsimony

The Dzire has a sophisticated Z-Series 1.2L three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 82 PS and 112 Nm of torque. Paired with a 5-speed manual or smooth AGS (Auto Gear Shift) AMT, it offers quick acceleration with a 0-100 kmph time of less than 13 seconds.

The S-CNG variant outputs 78 PS and 98.5 Nm but excels in efficiency. Petrol models also feature mild-hybrid tech such as idle start-stop and regenerative braking. The McPherson strut front and torsion beam rear suspension provide comfort on Indian roads, while electric power steering ensures easy manoeuvrability.

Fuel Economy Frontier: Mileage That Rules the Segment

Petrol: 24.79 kmpl ARAI, 20-22 kmpl in mixed conditions.

24.79 kmpl ARAI, 20-22 kmpl in mixed conditions. Petrol AMT: 25.71 kmpl ARAI, up to 24 kmpl on highways.

25.71 kmpl ARAI, up to 24 kmpl on highways. CNG Variant: 33.73 km/kg ARAI, 28-30 km/kg on roads, 40% cheaper running costs than petrol.

High-mileage users can save more than ₹25,000 annually. Efficient mapping, eco-drive modes, and hill-hold assist maximise real-world economy. For India’s volatile fuel prices, the Dzire is not just economical – it’s a lifeline.

On-Road Price Insights: GST-Backed Affordability

After the September 22, 2025, GST revision, Dzire prices now start at ₹6.26 lakh ex-showroom. On-road prices differ by city but are ~10-12% higher. Festive offers include up to ₹50,000 discounts, low-rate loans, and exchange bonuses.

Variant Transmission Ex-Showroom Price (₹ Lakh) On-Road Price (Delhi, Approx. ₹ Lakh) Standout Features LXi (Base) Petrol MT 6.26 7.20 Halogen lamps, basic audio VXi Petrol MT 7.50 8.60 7-inch touchscreen, alloys ZXi Petrol AMT Petrol AMT 8.80 10.10 Sunroof, cruise control ZXi+ CNG MT CNG MT 8.41 9.70 360° camera, 6 airbags ZXi+ AMT Petrol AMT 9.31 10.70 Heads-up display, leather seats

Feature Fiesta: Technology and Comfort in a Small Pack

The 2025 Dzire excels with features:

9-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Arkamys audio, steering-mounted controls

Automatic climate control, rear AC vents, height-adjustable driver seat

Safety: First Maruti sedan with 5-star Global NCAP , six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, ISOFIX anchors

First Maruti sedan with , six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, ISOFIX anchors Modern tech like a 360° camera, blind-spot monitor, and hill-hold assist

Luxury touches: ambient lighting, push-button start

CNG and Beyond: Sustainable Options for the Future

Maruti’s S-CNG technology gives the Dzire an eco-edge. With a 55L tank, the range exceeds 400 km. Minimal boot intrusion, direct-start system, and 30% share of sales prove its acceptance. Emissions cut by 25%, with green benefits in restricted zones.

Competitor Roundup: Dzire’s Decisional Advantage

Compared to the Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze, the Dzire leads with:

Better mileage

Lower price and ownership costs

Higher resale value

Stronger service and dealer ecosystem

Aura is ~10% pricier, and Amaze is less efficient, making Dzire the ultimate choice.

The Next Chapter: Future-Proofing the Favourite

With electrification on the horizon, a strong-hybrid Dzire by 2027 is rumoured, capable of 30+ kmpl. Until then, the 2025 model blends heritage and future, offering sensible yet spirited driving. If you seek a popular sedan with unbeatable fuel economy, pocket-friendly pricing, and a feature-rich cabin, the Dzire awaits you at the showroom.