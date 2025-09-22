Hyundai Creta – Top SUV, Safety Rating, Interior, Monthly Sales Report

In the highly competitive Indian SUV market, where each of the products tries to make it to the top in the face of the emerging aspirations and various road conditions, the Hyundai Creta has become the undisputed leader. By the time Hyundai Motor India completes ten years of the Creta rule, on September 22, 2025, the cumulative sales will have surpassed 20 lakh units in the domestic market and 2.87 lakh in the foreign market.

Unlike the previously mentioned models, the mid-size stunner remains mesmerising with its daring design, high-tech features, and irresistible power. New sales facts make it clear that it is doing well: wholesales of 16,898 units in July 2025 took it to the first place again.

With GST changes and holiday spirit, the Creta is not merely an SUV; it is a cultural sensation that is reinventing the concept of urban travel. Find out why this giant is in the first place in terms of safety credentials, luxurious interiors, and monthly sales reports that indicate an indisputable business dominance.



A Decade of Leadership: The Timeless Popularity of Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta, released in July 2015, has shaken the entire world as it was a blend of European design and Indian utility and immediately occupied the throne of worldwide mid-size SUV. This legacy is enhanced in the 2025 facelift, which brings even more lines through the philosophy of Sensuous Sportiness of Hyundai.

Its Parametric Jewel LED grille, falling headlights, and moulded haunches project a forceful look and are offered in 11 bold colours such as Abyss Black and Fiery Red. The 4.33 meters long with a 2,610 mm wheelbase is an SUV with urban, non-clumsy stature.

Performance & Powertrains

The Creta can be used in many ways, and this is what makes it a top SUV. The powertrains include:

1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol (115 PS, 144 Nm)

1.5-litre turbo-petrol (160 PS, 253 Nm)

1.5-litre diesel (116 PS, 250 Nm)

Creta Electric with a 55 kWh battery providing over 400 km range

It has 6-speed manual, CVTs, DCTs, and single-speed EV reducer transmissions. The N-Line version provides tuned exhaust and red accents for enthusiasts. It has been selling more vehicles than its competitors for the past 10 years, and it has the title of the one that spawned the mid-size SUV boom in India.

Safety First: Stunning Hyundai Creta Ratings and High Protection Pack

Creta has always been a cornerstone of safety, and the 2025 model continues to reinforce the existing version with a stronger exoskeleton and more functions. The version tested in 2022 has a respectable rating of 3 stars in adult and child protection, with an overall score of 26.3/34 in adults and 42/49 in children.

Although not the best, it does well in structural integrity during frontal offsets, with stable passenger compartments and efficient seatbelt reminders.

Standard & Advanced Safety Features

Dual front airbags (standard in all variants, up to six in mid-trims)

ABS with EBD, ESC, and hill-start assist

Tyre pressure monitoring and 360-degree cameras

Adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and forward collision avoidance (ADAS Level 2 in Creta Electric)

ISOFIX child-seat anchors and rigid body shell

These upgrades may put the Creta in a possible position of 4 and 5-star ratings in upcoming crash tests.

The High-End Interiors: Comfort and Connectivity

Step into the 2025 Hyundai Creta and you’re welcomed by a luxurious cabin. The soft-touch dashboard with brass inserts (Knight Edition) leads into a wraparound cockpit.

Key Interior Highlights

Electrically adjustable ventilated front seats

60:40 split second row with sliding and reclining options

Up to 1,400 litres of boot space with folded seats

10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

BlueLink connected car technology

10.25-inch digital driver display & heads-up display

9-speaker Bose premium audio system

Ambient LED lighting (64 colours) & dual-zone climate control

Other touches include wireless charging pads, a cooled glovebox, leatherette sport seats (N-Line), and eco-luxury fabrics in the Electric variant.

Monthly Sales Report: Unstoppable Momentum of Creta in 2025

The Hyundai Creta remains at the top of the charts. It delivered 194,871 units in FY2025, contributing 31% of Hyundai’s passenger vehicle volume.

Monthly Highlights

January 2025: 18,522 units

February 2025: 15,000 units

March 2025: 17,500 units

April 2025: 14,800 units

May & June 2025: 15,786 units each

July 2025: 16,898 units

August 2025: 15,924 units

Total January–July sales crossed 1.17 lakh units, with rural penetration at 22.1% and CNG/hybrid variants at 14.4%. Exports reached 2.87 lakh units YTD. Analysts expect September 2025 sales to cross 17,000 units, cementing its throne.

Power and Poise: Driving Dynamics

Petrol NA mild-hybrid: 20.8 kmpl

Turbo-DCT petrol: 18.4 kmpl

Diesel: 21.8 kmpl

Electric: 390 km ARAI range with V2L features

Hyundai Smart torque allocation and multi-link rear suspension ensure smooth ride quality across terrains.

Competitors in the Rearview

The Creta outshines the Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos with better interiors, wider powertrain options, and sales dominance. It’s 65% resale retention and 1,000+ service touchpoints that further reinforce leadership.

Electrifying the Horizon: Future of Creta

The Creta Electric starts at ₹17.99 lakh, while the ICE series begins at ₹11.10 lakh, making it a value leader. Hyundai targets 25% EV penetration by FY2027 with a strong-hybrid version coming in 2026.

For families and adventurers alike, the Creta offers unparalleled safety, comfort, and dominance. Take a test drive today—Creta is not just the best SUV in India, it is the drive of tomorrow.