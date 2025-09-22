Maruti Ertiga – Best-Selling 7-Seater MUV, Mileage, Price & CNG Options

When it comes to the Indian automotive market, which combines family requirements with fuel efficiency and cost-effectiveness, there is no doubt that the Maruti Ertiga is the unanimous winner. By September 2025, the flagship multi-utility vehicle (MUV) by Maruti Suzuki has reached another milestone, selling more than 2 million units since it was launched in 2012.

The fact that this has been accomplished in such an extraordinary way highlights its popularity over time among the middle classes who desire spacious, versatile, and affordable vehicles. The combination of utility, contemporary capabilities and newfound CNG variants still makes the Ertiga a clear breakthrough of what a 7-seater MUV can do.

The Ertiga promises no less, whether taking a trip to the city or on an extensive highway journey. It is time to explore why this MPV will always be the top pick and why it is a vehicle that achieves high mileage, has a pricing strategy, and CNG innovations that keep it at the top of the pack.

A Tradition of Trustworthiness: The Development of Maruti Ertiga

The Maruti Ertiga was introduced more than ten years ago, and it has transformed into an advanced family car out of a mere people-mover. The third-generation model that was presented in 2022 and has been improved with updates in 2025, had a smooth design based on the international range of Maruti. Its silvery shape, including LED headlights and a large chrome grille, gives the vibe of high-end without the high price tag.

The difference between the Ertiga and the other vehicles is that it remains fully oriented towards the Indian family dynamics. It has a seven-seat capacity with versatile designs to transform it into a school-run shuttle and into a weekend adventure van.

Its cabin is well-furnished with high-quality fabrics, in addition to offering a large amount of legroom and headspace in all rows. Neither storage comes as an afterthought either; clever cubbies, pocketed doors, and a 209-litre boot (which can be extended to 803 litres with folded seats) mean that every trip is clutter-free.

Recent upgrades in 2025 also brought a new infotainment system based on wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, easy smartphone connectivity, and ambient lighting, which provides a luxury touch. The nimble handling of Ertiga is partly due to the Maruti Heartect platform, which is both lightweight and strong in construction, which also makes the car feel more like a compact SUV than a conventional MUV.



Why Maruti Ertiga Tops the List as Best-Selling 7-Seater MUV in India

The dominance of Ertiga in sales is not accidental in a segment that is saturated with competitors. The 2024-25 fiscal year data shows that it sold more than 30 per cent of its competitors with a sale of 1.8 lakh units shipped. This supremacy is due to a number of factors:

Affordability Meets Aspiration: It costs well, which will make 7-seater ownership accessible to urban and semi-urban customers.

It costs well, which will make 7-seater ownership accessible to urban and semi-urban customers. Service Network Excellence: Maruti has 4,000+ dealerships, and they make ownership very low, as the service life is increased to 10,000 km.

Maruti has 4,000+ dealerships, and they make ownership very low, as the service life is increased to 10,000 km. Resale Value King: The Ertiga will still have a retention of up to 70 per cent of its value after three years, owing to high demand in the used market.

The Ertiga will still have a retention of up to 70 per cent of its value after three years, owing to high demand in the used market. Fuel Flexibility: Dual petrol-CNG engines accommodate the increasing fuel cost and environmental issues.

Their families applaud its flexibility in all their daily trips or even holidays. Anecdotal data on owners also emphasise their contribution to milestones in life, like weddings, holidays and even in small business logistics. The Ertiga is not merely a car; it is a good friend that develops with its owners.

Power Under the Hood: Engine Yours and Performance

The Ertiga is centred on the sophisticated powertrain. The 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid petrol engine is also used in the Grand Vitara, and this engine delivers 103 PS and 136.8 Nm of torque. It comes with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic, which provides a compromise between quick off-the-line acceleration and peaceful cruising.

The CNG option replaces the hybrid with a special S-CNG one, with the same output of 88 PS and 121.5 Nm. The two engines also enjoy the mild-hybrid technology in petrol form, such as idle start-stop and torque assistance, which is ideal for high urban stop-go traffic.

The Ertiga takes approximately 12 seconds to reach 0-100 km/h. Its suspension system, a McPherson strut in the front and torsion beam on the rear, is a graceful pothole absorber, which guarantees ride comfort in India with its varying road conditions. The ride balance is excellent on uneven surfaces, and there is very little body roll when turning corners.

The Mileage Mastery: Big Money Saving Fuel Efficiency

Petrol Variants: 20.51 kmpl (manual) and 20.3 kmpl (automatic), actual mileage in mixed conditions is somewhere between 16 and 18kmpl.

20.51 kmpl (manual) and 20.3 kmpl (automatic), actual mileage in mixed conditions is somewhere between 16 and 18kmpl. CNG Variants: 26.11 km/kg, which means 22-24 km/kg in highways, running costs are cut to as much as 40 per cent with CNG variants over petrol.

26.11 km/kg, which means 22-24 km/kg in highways, running costs are cut to as much as 40 per cent with CNG variants over petrol. Hybrid Boost: Smart Hybrid system will include regenerative braking and electric assist, which will increase the city mileage by 1-2 kmpl.

Proprietors claim to save ₹20,000-30,000 on fuel alone per annum. To the environmentally conscious customers, the CNG alternative generates 20 per cent less CO2, which is in line with India’s efforts towards cleaner mobility.

Pricing Destruction: Price-Filled Trims at All Budgets

Variant Engine/Transmission Ex-Showroom Price (₹ Lakh) Key Highlights LXi (Base) Petrol Manual 8.69 Basic safety, manual AC VXi Petrol Manual 9.75 Alloy wheels, touchscreen ZXi Petrol Automatic 12.03 Sunroof, cruise control ZXi+ CNG Manual CNG Manual 10.94 Dual-tone interiors, 360° cameras ZXi+ (O) Petrol Automatic 13.03 Leatherette seats, heads-up display

CNG versions are only a small ₹80,000-1 lakh more expensive, but recover easily in savings on fuel. The standard warranty 3 years/40,000km is available, extendable to 5 years.

CNG Revolution: Power That is Eco-Friendly

Dual-Fuel Flexibility: The car can switch between CNG and petrol engines by pressing a dashboard button.

The car can switch between CNG and petrol engines by pressing a dashboard button. Refuelling Convenience: Compatible with India’s growing CNG network.

Compatible with India’s growing CNG network. Cost Efficiency: CNG at ₹75/kg compared to ₹100/litre petrol makes it ideal for high-runners.

CNG at ₹75/kg compared to ₹100/litre petrol makes it ideal for high-runners. Environmental Advantage: Reduced emissions, eligible for green number plates in some states.

Families and Safety: Contemporary Luxuries in a Family Wrapper

The Ertiga does not lack safety. Dual front airbags are standard, and side and curtain airbags are optional on higher trims. ABS with EBD, ESP, and hill-hold complete the package, making the suite a 4-star Global NCAP.

Premier touches raise the everyday impulse:

9-inch touchscreen, Arkamys-tuned sound, and wireless charging.

Captain seats (option), ventilated front seats, and auto climate control.

Rear parking sensors, blind spot monitor, and adaptive cruise control on higher trims.

Competitors Pileup: The Advantage Ertiga Has

Competing with the Kia Carens, Toyota Rumion and Renault Triber, the Ertiga sparkles in value. Its trump card? Whole ownership experience, mileage, service and resale seal the deal.

The Future: The Legacy of the Ertiga

With India moving towards electric mobility, the Ertiga will keep pace with hybrid and CNG emphasis. A strong-hybrid refresh is expected in 2026 with 25+ kmpl efficiency. To date, it is the standard of 7-seater MUVs, inexpensive, efficient and practical beyond measure.

When you are looking into a family car, test-drive the Ertiga. A combination of mileage magic, pocket-friendly price, and CNG savvy will make sure that it will not be disappointing.