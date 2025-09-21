Ford F-150 Raptor – Price, Top Speed, Specs & Release Date

The latest Ford F-150 Raptor starts at $79,005 (V6) and the Raptor R V8 typically lists around $112,7xx before options. Top speed is governed—the Raptor R is limited to about 114 mph; earlier V6 Raptors on 35-inch tires have been limited up to ~120 mph. U.S. availability is on sale now for the 2025 model year, with typical new-model-year ordering cycles opening late summer to fall at dealers.

Key facts

Price & release date

Ford lists the 2025 F-150 Raptor from $79,005 MSRP. The Raptor R—with the 5.2L supercharged V8—typically lands a little above $112K depending on destination and options. The Raptor lineup is on sale now in the U.S.; build-and-price and dealer ordering are live, with usual model-year changeover timing in late summer to fall each year.

Top speed

These trucks are electronically limited for tire and duty-cycle reasons. The Raptor R has been independently tested at a governed ~114 mph. Earlier V6 Raptors equipped with 35-inch tires were governed as high as ~120 mph, while packages with 37-inch A/Ts and the Raptor R commonly see the ~114 mph limiter.

Specs (high level)

Item Raptor (V6) Raptor R (V8) Engine 3.5L EcoBoost High-Output V6 (twin-turbo) 5.2L supercharged V8 Output ~450 hp / 510 lb-ft 720 hp / 640 lb-ft Transmission 10-speed automatic; 4×4 with advanced transfer case Suspension FOX Dual Live Valve dampers; long-travel control arms; five-link rear with coils Tires 35-inch A/T standard; available 37-inch package Top speed (gov.) ~114–120 mph (tire/packaged dependent) ~114 mph Max towing ~8,200 lb (properly equipped) ~8,700 lb (properly equipped) Cab/bed SuperCrew, 5.5-ft bed

What’s new & hardware highlights

720-hp Raptor R V8 tune with enhanced airflow and calibration

Raptor R V8 tune with enhanced airflow and calibration FOX Dual Live Valve shocks for better high-speed control and ride

shocks for better high-speed control and ride Available 37-inch tire package for ground clearance and approach/departure gains

tire package for ground clearance and approach/departure gains Interior with 12-inch screens, off-road pages, and trail-control/one-pedal drive functions (market/trim dependent)

Note: Pricing, tow ratings, and top-speed limiters vary with tires, packages, and region. Always verify current specs on your local Ford site or dealer order guide.