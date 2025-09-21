Ford F-150 Raptor – Price, Top Speed, Specs & Release Date

The latest Ford F-150 Raptor starts at $79,005 (V6) and the Raptor R V8 typically lists around $112,7xx before options. Top speed is governed—the Raptor R is limited to about 114 mph; earlier V6 Raptors on 35-inch tires have been limited up to ~120 mph. U.S. availability is on sale now for the 2025 model year, with typical new-model-year ordering cycles opening late summer to fall at dealers.
Key facts
- Price: Raptor (HO 3.5L EcoBoost V6) from $79,005; Raptor R (5.2L supercharged V8) typically ~$112–113K before options
- Top speed: ~114 mph (gov. limited) on Raptor R / many 37-inch packages; some earlier V6 Raptors on 35s at ~120 mph
- Power: V6 HO ~450 hp / 510 lb-ft; Raptor R V8 720 hp / 640 lb-ft
- Suspension: FOX Dual Live Valve shocks, long-travel control arms, five-link rear with coils
- Tires: 35-inch A/T standard; available 37-inch package
- Towing (max): up to 8,200 lb (V6) / 8,700 lb (R)
- Release: 2025 models on sale in the U.S.; check local dealer ordering for the next model-year window
Price & release date
Ford lists the 2025 F-150 Raptor from $79,005 MSRP. The Raptor R—with the 5.2L supercharged V8—typically lands a little above $112K depending on destination and options. The Raptor lineup is on sale now in the U.S.; build-and-price and dealer ordering are live, with usual model-year changeover timing in late summer to fall each year.
Top speed
These trucks are electronically limited for tire and duty-cycle reasons. The Raptor R has been independently tested at a governed ~114 mph. Earlier V6 Raptors equipped with 35-inch tires were governed as high as ~120 mph, while packages with 37-inch A/Ts and the Raptor R commonly see the ~114 mph limiter.
Specs (high level)
|Item
|Raptor (V6)
|Raptor R (V8)
|Engine
|3.5L EcoBoost High-Output V6 (twin-turbo)
|5.2L supercharged V8
|Output
|~450 hp / 510 lb-ft
|720 hp / 640 lb-ft
|Transmission
|10-speed automatic; 4×4 with advanced transfer case
|Suspension
|FOX Dual Live Valve dampers; long-travel control arms; five-link rear with coils
|Tires
|35-inch A/T standard; available 37-inch package
|Top speed (gov.)
|~114–120 mph (tire/packaged dependent)
|~114 mph
|Max towing
|~8,200 lb (properly equipped)
|~8,700 lb (properly equipped)
|Cab/bed
|SuperCrew, 5.5-ft bed
What’s new & hardware highlights
- 720-hp Raptor R V8 tune with enhanced airflow and calibration
- FOX Dual Live Valve shocks for better high-speed control and ride
- Available 37-inch tire package for ground clearance and approach/departure gains
- Interior with 12-inch screens, off-road pages, and trail-control/one-pedal drive functions (market/trim dependent)
Note: Pricing, tow ratings, and top-speed limiters vary with tires, packages, and region. Always verify current specs on your local Ford site or dealer order guide.