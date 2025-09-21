Toyota 4Runner 2026 – Price, Release Date, MPG, Towing, Interior & Off-Road Specs

Key facts

Platform: TNGA-F body-on-frame, new for 2025

TNGA-F body-on-frame, new for 2025 Engines: 2.4L turbo i-FORCE (278 hp/317 lb-ft) or i-FORCE MAX hybrid (up to 326 hp/465 lb-ft)

2.4L turbo i-FORCE (278 hp/317 lb-ft) or i-FORCE MAX hybrid (up to 326 hp/465 lb-ft) Drivetrains: 2WD, part-time 4WD; full-time 4WD on Limited/Platinum

2WD, part-time 4WD; full-time 4WD on Limited/Platinum Towing: Up to 6,000 lb (properly equipped)

Up to 6,000 lb (properly equipped) MPG (EPA est.): up to 23 combined (hybrid); 22 combined (RWD gas); 21 combined (4WD gas)

up to 23 combined (hybrid); 22 combined (RWD gas); 21 combined (4WD gas) Grades: SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, Platinum , TRD Pro , Trailhunter

SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, , , Interior tech: 8-inch standard or available 14-inch touchscreen; TSS 3.0 standard; power rear window

Price & release date

The redesigned 4Runner arrived for MY2025 with a starting MSRP of $40,770 (+ destination). The 2026 lineup is expected to carry forward at roughly the low-to-mid $40Ks base, scaling into the mid-$50Ks on higher trims and hybrid grades. The 4Runner is built in Tahara, Japan; U.S. availability began in late 2024/early 2025 and continues nationwide for 2026.

MPG & fuel economy

Efficiency improves versus the old V6. Gas models post up to 22 mpg combined (RWD) or 21 combined (4WD). The i-FORCE MAX hybrid can reach up to 23 mpg combined, depending on configuration. As always, tire selection and off-road gear influence real-world results.

Powertrains & towing



Standard is a 2.4-liter turbo four (278 hp, 317 lb-ft) with an 8-speed automatic. The available i-FORCE MAX hybrid pairs the turbo four with an electric motor for up to 326 hp and 465 lb-ft, standard 4WD on hybrid grades, and a max tow rating of 6,000 lb. The hybrid’s instant torque helps on steep grades and technical trails as well as when merging or towing.

Off-road hardware

All 4WD models benefit from Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, and an available electronically locking rear differential. A new Stabilizer Bar Disconnect boosts front-axle articulation at the press of a button. TRD Pro gets TRD-tuned FOX QS3 dampers and 33-inch all-terrain tires; the overlanding-focused Trailhunter adds Old Man Emu 2.5-inch forged shocks with remote reservoirs, 33-inch Toyo A/Ts, high-mount air intake, rock rails, steel skid plates, an ARB roof rack, onboard air, and a 2400W inverter.

Interior & tech

The cabin modernizes with a standard 8-inch or available 14-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, plenty of USB-C ports, and available JBL audio. A power rear window remains a 4Runner signature. Seating configurations include two rows with an available third row on select grades. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (pre-collision, adaptive cruise, lane-keep, more) is standard across the range.

Specs (high level)

Item Detail Platform TNGA-F body-on-frame Engines 2.4L turbo i-FORCE; 2.4L turbo i-FORCE MAX hybrid Output 278 hp/317 lb-ft (gas); up to 326 hp/465 lb-ft (hybrid) Transmission 8-speed automatic Drivetrain 2WD; part-time 4WD; full-time 4WD (Limited/Platinum) MPG (EPA est.) Up to 23 combined (hybrid); up to 22 combined (RWD gas); 21 combined (4WD gas) Towing Max 6,000 lb (properly equipped) Off-road tech Stabilizer Bar Disconnect, MTS, CRAWL, e-locking rear diff (avail.) Tires (select) 33-inch A/Ts on TRD Pro & Trailhunter Safety Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 standard Notable grades SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, Trailhunter

Note: Pricing, MPG and equipment vary by trim and region. Final 2026 details and EPA figures may differ slightly; check your local dealer or configurator for the latest.