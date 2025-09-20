Kawasaki Ninja H2R 2026: Price, Release Date, Mileage & Top Speed

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja H2R is a track-only, special-order hypersport with a U.S. MSRP of $59,100. The ordering window runs from September 2 to October 31, 2025. Claimed output is up to ~322 hp; Kawasaki doesn’t quote an official top speed, but the platform has recorded 400 km/h in a controlled demonstration. There’s no official fuel “mileage” rating—think session-length on a 4.5-gallon (≈17 L) tank rather than commuter range.

Key facts

Type: Supercharged, track-only hypersport (not street legal)

Supercharged, track-only hypersport (not street legal) U.S. price (MSRP): $59,100

$59,100 Order window (U.S.): Sept 2 – Oct 31, 2025 (limited allocation)

Sept 2 – Oct 31, 2025 (limited allocation) Power (claimed): ~322 hp @ 14,000 rpm; 998 cc inline-4 with Kawasaki supercharger

~322 hp @ 14,000 rpm; 998 cc inline-4 with Kawasaki supercharger Top speed: No official figure; closed-course capability well beyond 300 km/h

No official figure; closed-course capability well beyond 300 km/h Fuel tank: ~4.5 gal (≈17 L); focus on laps/sessions, not highway range

~4.5 gal (≈17 L); focus on laps/sessions, not highway range Hardware highlights: Carbon downforce winglets, Öhlins TTX36 shock, Brembo monoblocks, dog-ring 6-speed

Carbon downforce winglets, Öhlins TTX36 shock, Brembo monoblocks, dog-ring 6-speed Electronics: IMU with KCMF, KTRC, KLCM, KEBC, KIBS, KQS up/down quickshifter

Price & release date

For model year 2026, Kawasaki offers the Ninja H2R via a special-order program priced at $59,100 in the U.S. Orders are accepted from September 2 through October 31, 2025, with deliveries following the factory build schedule and dealer allocation. Expect extremely limited numbers and dealer verification at purchase.

Mileage (fuel use) & tank

The H2R is a gasoline, closed-course machine with no official fuel-economy rating. Its 4.5-gallon (≈17 L) tank is sized for track sessions rather than long-distance riding. Real-world consumption varies dramatically with pace and gearing; plan your day around stints and pit stops, not distance between gas stations.

Performance & top speed

A 998 cc inline-four and Kawasaki’s proprietary, two-stage centrifugal supercharger deliver ferocious thrust, with ~322 hp claimed for the 2026 H2R. While Kawasaki doesn’t publish an official top speed, closed-course runs routinely exceed 300 km/h, and a high-profile, controlled demonstration has achieved 400 km/h—a testament to the platform’s aerodynamics and power (not a typical track-day result).

Interior (rider cockpit) & tech

Controls & dash: TFT display with bank-angle readout, quick-select race info

TFT display with bank-angle readout, quick-select race info Rider aids: IMU-enhanced KCMF overseeing KTRC traction/wheelie, KLCM launch, KIBS ABS, KEBC engine-brake control

IMU-enhanced overseeing traction/wheelie, launch, ABS, engine-brake control Transmission: 6-speed dog-ring with KQS clutchless up/down shifts

6-speed dog-ring with clutchless up/down shifts Chassis & brakes: Trellis frame, Öhlins TTX36 rear shock, electronic steering damper, Brembo 330 mm front discs with monoblock calipers

Trellis frame, rear shock, electronic steering damper, 330 mm front discs with monoblock calipers Aero & materials: CFRP winglets for downforce, titanium exhaust, single-sided swingarm

Specs (H2R 2026)

Item Detail Engine 998 cc inline-4, supercharged (centrifugal) Output (claimed) ~322 hp @ 14,000 rpm; ~121.5 lb-ft @ 12,500 rpm Transmission 6-speed dog-ring; KQS up/down quickshifter Front brakes Dual 330 mm discs, Brembo monoblock calipers Rear shock Öhlins TTX36 Fuel capacity ≈ 4.5 gal (≈ 17 L) Top speed Closed-course capability > 300 km/h (extreme demo ~400 km/h) Street legality Track-only; not manufactured for public road use U.S. MSRP $59,100 Order window (U.S.) Sept 2 – Oct 31, 2025

Note: Allocation, delivery timing, equipment and pricing can vary by market and dealer. Always confirm current details with an authorized Kawasaki dealer before placing an order.