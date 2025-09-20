Kawasaki Ninja H2R 2026: Price, Release Date, Mileage & Top Speed

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja H2R is a track-only, special-order hypersport with a U.S. MSRP of $59,100. The ordering window runs from September 2 to October 31, 2025. Claimed output is up to ~322 hp; Kawasaki doesn’t quote an official top speed, but the platform has recorded 400 km/h in a controlled demonstration. There’s no official fuel “mileage” rating—think session-length on a 4.5-gallon (≈17 L) tank rather than commuter range.
Key facts
- Type: Supercharged, track-only hypersport (not street legal)
- U.S. price (MSRP): $59,100
- Order window (U.S.): Sept 2 – Oct 31, 2025 (limited allocation)
- Power (claimed): ~322 hp @ 14,000 rpm; 998 cc inline-4 with Kawasaki supercharger
- Top speed: No official figure; closed-course capability well beyond 300 km/h
- Fuel tank: ~4.5 gal (≈17 L); focus on laps/sessions, not highway range
- Hardware highlights: Carbon downforce winglets, Öhlins TTX36 shock, Brembo monoblocks, dog-ring 6-speed
- Electronics: IMU with KCMF, KTRC, KLCM, KEBC, KIBS, KQS up/down quickshifter
Price & release date
For model year 2026, Kawasaki offers the Ninja H2R via a special-order program priced at $59,100 in the U.S. Orders are accepted from September 2 through October 31, 2025, with deliveries following the factory build schedule and dealer allocation. Expect extremely limited numbers and dealer verification at purchase.
Mileage (fuel use) & tank
The H2R is a gasoline, closed-course machine with no official fuel-economy rating. Its 4.5-gallon (≈17 L) tank is sized for track sessions rather than long-distance riding. Real-world consumption varies dramatically with pace and gearing; plan your day around stints and pit stops, not distance between gas stations.
Performance & top speed
A 998 cc inline-four and Kawasaki’s proprietary, two-stage centrifugal supercharger deliver ferocious thrust, with ~322 hp claimed for the 2026 H2R. While Kawasaki doesn’t publish an official top speed, closed-course runs routinely exceed 300 km/h, and a high-profile, controlled demonstration has achieved 400 km/h—a testament to the platform’s aerodynamics and power (not a typical track-day result).
Interior (rider cockpit) & tech
- Controls & dash: TFT display with bank-angle readout, quick-select race info
- Rider aids: IMU-enhanced KCMF overseeing KTRC traction/wheelie, KLCM launch, KIBS ABS, KEBC engine-brake control
- Transmission: 6-speed dog-ring with KQS clutchless up/down shifts
- Chassis & brakes: Trellis frame, Öhlins TTX36 rear shock, electronic steering damper, Brembo 330 mm front discs with monoblock calipers
- Aero & materials: CFRP winglets for downforce, titanium exhaust, single-sided swingarm
Specs (H2R 2026)
|Item
|Detail
|Engine
|998 cc inline-4, supercharged (centrifugal)
|Output (claimed)
|~322 hp @ 14,000 rpm; ~121.5 lb-ft @ 12,500 rpm
|Transmission
|6-speed dog-ring; KQS up/down quickshifter
|Front brakes
|Dual 330 mm discs, Brembo monoblock calipers
|Rear shock
|Öhlins TTX36
|Fuel capacity
|≈ 4.5 gal (≈ 17 L)
|Top speed
|Closed-course capability > 300 km/h (extreme demo ~400 km/h)
|Street legality
|Track-only; not manufactured for public road use
|U.S. MSRP
|$59,100
|Order window (U.S.)
|Sept 2 – Oct 31, 2025
Note: Allocation, delivery timing, equipment and pricing can vary by market and dealer. Always confirm current details with an authorized Kawasaki dealer before placing an order.