Suzuki Hayabusa 2026 : Price, Release Date, Mileage, Color, Specs & Top Speed

Quick answer: The 2026 Suzuki Hayabusa is listed for Canada with a new Special Edition and updated electronics; other markets roll out through late 2025–early 2026. U.S. pricing for 2026 is TBA (the 2025 model started around $19,399). Claimed/ARAI mileage is typically ~17–18 km/l with a 20L tank, and top speed remains an electronically limited ~299 km/h.

Price & Release Date

Canada: The 2026 Hayabusa is live on Suzuki Canada with a Special Edition and color updates. Availability is dealer-led, with MSRP shown in CAD during build/price.

U.S.: 2026 pricing is pending. As a guide, the 2025 Hayabusa started around $19,399 MSRP; expect similar ballpark unless announced otherwise.

India: The 2025 bike launched at ₹16.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi); 2026 pricing to be confirmed locally.

Rollout: Market launches typically stagger from late Q4 2025 into early 2026.

Mileage (Fuel Economy)

Big-bore hypersports don’t quote EPA-style figures, but the Hayabusa’s claimed/ARAI economy is commonly ~17–18 km/l in mixed riding. With the 20.0L tank, real-world range varies with pace, but touring riders often plan around 280–350 km between fills.

Colors (2026)

Special Edition: Pearl Vigor Blue with unique emblems and anodized muffler details (market availability may vary).

Pearl Vigor Blue with unique emblems and anodized muffler details (market availability may vary). Core colorway: Candy Daring Red / Glass Sparkle Black (Canada listing).

Candy Daring Red / Glass Sparkle Black (Canada listing). Note: Prior U.S. MY2025 schemes included Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Mystic Silver / Pearl Vigor Blue, and Metallic Matte Steel Green / Metallic Matte Titanium Silver; expect regional palettes to rotate annually.

Performance & Top Speed

The 1,340 cc inline-four continues with Gen-III tuning and extensive electronics. As with recent model years, the bike’s top speed is electronically limited to ~299 km/h, with its strength lying in relentless mid-range and stable high-speed manners rather than chasing uncapped numbers.

Interior (Rider Cockpit) & Tech

Cluster: Analog speedo/tacho with a central TFT for SDMS-α settings and active data (lean angle, brake pressure, throttle position).

Analog speedo/tacho with a central TFT for SDMS-α settings and active data (lean angle, brake pressure, throttle position). Electronics: 6-axis IMU with SDMS-α (power modes, traction, anti-lift, engine-brake, ABS cornering), Launch Control refinements for MY2026, and Smart Cruise Control behavior carried over from MY2025 updates.

6-axis IMU with SDMS-α (power modes, traction, anti-lift, engine-brake, ABS cornering), Launch Control refinements for MY2026, and Smart Cruise Control behavior carried over from MY2025 updates. Chassis & brakes: Twin-spar aluminum frame, fully adjustable KYB suspension, Brembo Stylema front calipers with 320 mm discs.

Twin-spar aluminum frame, fully adjustable KYB suspension, Brembo Stylema front calipers with 320 mm discs. Ergo & aero: Long, low stance with comprehensive wind-tunnel aero; rider-forward ergonomics refined for stability and comfort.

Specs (Hayabusa Gen III)

Item Detail Engine 1,340 cc, liquid-cooled inline-4, DOHC Transmission 6-speed, back-torque-limiting clutch Electronics IMU, SDMS-α suite, Launch Control, Smart Cruise Control Front brakes Brembo Stylema, dual 320 mm discs (ABS) Suspension KYB 43 mm (adj.) front / KYB rear (adj.) Fuel tank 20.0 L Dimensions (L×W×H) 2180 × 735 × 1165 mm (typical Gen-III) Wheelbase / Seat height 1480 mm / 800 mm Wet weight (approx.) ~264–266 kg (market/fitment dependent) Top speed ~299 km/h (electronically limited)

Note: Features, colors and pricing vary by market/dealer. Final 2026 MSRPs and full specs will be confirmed per region. Figures above reflect the latest manufacturer listings and widely referenced Gen-III data.