Rolls-Royce Boat Tail: Price, Top Speed & Owners in the World

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is an ultra-rare coachbuilt grand tourer (reportedly three commissions worldwide). Price estimates sit around $25–30+ million per car. Performance is effortless rather than headline-chasing, with a twin-turbo V12 and a governed top speed near 155 mph (250 km/h). Owners are private patrons; identities are largely undisclosed.

Key facts

Type: Coachbuilt, open-air grand tourer (limited to a handful of commissions)

Coachbuilt, open-air grand tourer (limited to a handful of commissions) Estimated price: $25–30+ million per example

$25–30+ million per example Top speed: Typically limited to ~155 mph (250 km/h)

Typically limited to ~155 mph (250 km/h) Powertrain: Twin-turbocharged V12, wafting grand-touring tune

Twin-turbocharged V12, wafting grand-touring tune Production: Approximately three bespoke commissions globally

Approximately three bespoke commissions globally Owners: Private clients; identities not officially public

Price

Rolls-Royce does not publish prices for coachbuilt projects. Independent reporting places the Boat Tail in the $25–30+ million realm depending on specification, commissioning scope, and included objets d’art (such as bespoke hosting sets, parasols, and matching accessories). Each car is the product of years of design dialogue and artisan craft.

Top speed

Like many modern Rolls-Royce grand tourers, Boat Tail prioritizes serene power delivery over outright numbers. With a twin-turbo V12 and substantial bespoke structure, it is generally understood to be electronically governed around 155 mph (250 km/h). The focus is isolation, torque-rich response, and unruffled progress rather than lap times.

Owners in the world

Rolls-Royce maintains strict confidentiality around coachbuilt patrons. Publicly, Boat Tail is believed to exist in three unique commissions worldwide. Media accounts frequently reference a high-profile entertainment couple as associated with one example; another car has been linked to a patron with deep ties to the pearling industry; a third remains discreet. None of these identities have been formally confirmed by the marque, which is typical for coachbuild programs.

Design & craft



Boat Tail’s signature is a nautical rear deck that opens theatrically like a butterfly-wing to reveal curated hospitality elements—an ode to classic J-Class yachts and Riviera grand touring. The proportion is long, low, and impeccably tailored, with paintwork and brightwork developed specifically for each commission. For a related modern coachbuild showcase, see the dramatic Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail.

Specs (high level)

Item Detail Body style Coachbuilt, open-air grand tourer Powertrain Twin-turbo V12 (bespoke calibration) Transmission/drive Automatic; grand-touring oriented Top speed ~155 mph (250 km/h), electronically limited Estimated price $25–30+ million per commission Production ~3 unique commissions globally Owners Private patrons; identities largely undisclosed

Final thoughts

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is less a “car” than a rolling private pavilion—hand-wrought to a patron’s story, finished with objets and materials you simply won’t find elsewhere. Its value lies in narrative, rarity, and craftsmanship. For collectors who measure luxury in uniqueness, it represents the outer edge of what a modern automobile can be.