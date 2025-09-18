Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar Unveiled: Specs, Top Speed, Price & Concept

Genesis has pulled the covers off its first top-class endurance racer, the GMR-001 Hypercar, built to LMDh rules with ORECA and set to debut in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2026. The Magma livery, Two-Line lighting, and a twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain connect the racer to the brand’s design DNA.



Key Takeaways

Category: LMDh (eligible for WEC Hypercar / IMSA GTP)

LMDh (eligible for WEC Hypercar / IMSA GTP) Power (reg-limited): ~500 kW / ~670 hp combined

~500 kW / ~670 hp combined Expected Top Speed: ~330–350 km/h (205–217 mph) depending on aero trim and BoP

~330–350 km/h (205–217 mph) depending on aero trim and BoP Expected Price (program/customer-equivalent): ~€2.5–3.0M (≈$2.7–3.2M) based on comparable LMDh customer cars

~€2.5–3.0M (≈$2.7–3.2M) based on comparable LMDh customer cars Debut Targets: WEC 2026; IMSA program targeted for 2027

Program Timeline & Development

Genesis announced its factory effort and unveiled the full-scale GMR-001 in April 2025, confirming a 2026 WEC debut. Through mid-2025 the team hit key milestones including the first V-8 engine fire-up and chassis build, followed by shakedown and initial tests ahead of full on-track development.

Specs & Technology

Built to LMDh regulations, the GMR-001 pairs a twin-turbo V8 with the category’s standardized hybrid package (Bosch MGU, Williams Advanced Engineering battery, and Xtrac gearbox). Regulations cap combined output around 500 kW (≈670 hp) and set a class minimum weight near 1,030 kg. Expect Michelin tires, controlled aero surfaces, and a carbon chassis developed with ORECA — all wrapped in Genesis’ “Athletic Elegance” with the Magma livery and Two-Line lamps.

Expected Top Speed

Genesis hasn’t published a V-max figure. In LMDh/Hypercar, Balance of Performance and aero packages drive terminal speed. As a benchmark, recent Le Mans data shows top contenders regularly in the 340–349 km/h (211–217 mph) range in low-drag trim, so a GMR-001 expectation of ~330–350 km/h is reasonable depending on track, weather, and BoP.

Expected Price

The GMR-001 is a works race car rather than a road model, so there’s no retail MSRP. For context, comparable LMDh customer cars (e.g., Porsche 963) have been publicly quoted around ~€2.9 million per chassis with factory support. That places an expected program/customer-equivalent range for a GMR-001–level effort around €2.5–3.0M (≈$2.7–3.2M), with budgets varying by spares, testing, and support.

Design & Concept

The racer introduces the brand’s new motorsport identity, Genesis Magma Racing. A wide stance, longtail aero, vertical fin, and low-drag bodywork meet the signature Two-Line lighting. The vivid orange-to-red Magma gradient showcases the brand’s “Athletic Elegance” on track.

Key Specs (Early / Regulatory)

Item Detail Category LMDh (WEC Hypercar / IMSA GTP eligible) Chassis Partner ORECA Powertrain Twin-turbo V8 + spec hybrid (Bosch MGU / WAE battery / Xtrac gearbox) Combined Output (reg.) ~500 kW / ~670 hp (class cap) Minimum Weight (reg.) ~1,030 kg (class minimum) Expected Top Speed ~330–350 km/h (205–217 mph), track & BoP dependent Expected Price (program) ~€2.5–3.0M (≈$2.7–3.2M) based on LMDh customer benchmarks Debut Targets WEC 2026; IMSA 2027 Status Engine fired; shakedown & initial testing completed; development ongoing

FAQs

When will the GMR-001 race? Genesis targets a 2026 WEC debut with IMSA competition slated for 2027, following testing and homologation.

Is the top speed official? No official V-max has been published. The expected 330–350 km/h range reflects recent Hypercar/LMDh speed traps in low-drag Le Mans trim; final figures depend on BoP and aero.

Is there a consumer price? No. This is a race-only car. The “expected price” cited here references customer LMDh program benchmarks (e.g., Porsche 963).

Editor’s Note

Figures labeled “expected” or “benchmark” are reasoned estimates based on category regulations and recent Hypercar/LMDh data. Genesis may publish final specs closer to homologation.