Tesla Roadster 2nd Generation: Release Date, Price, Top Speed, 0–60, Range & Interior

The long-awaited Tesla Roadster (2nd Generation) aims to push the boundaries of electric performance with hypercar acceleration, a stunning range target, and a minimalist, tech-forward interior. After years of delays, Tesla says the finalized design will be shown before production, with first units targeted soon after. Here’s everything we know so far in one place.

Highlights at a Glance

0–60 mph (claimed): as quick as 1.9 seconds for the prototype; Musk has teased “<1 second” with a special package.

as quick as for the prototype; Musk has teased “<1 second” with a special package. Top speed (target): 250+ mph.

250+ mph. Battery (target): around 200 kWh pack size with very high-range intent.

around 200 kWh pack size with very high-range intent. Target range figure (claimed): up to ~620 miles (1,000 km) on a single charge (prototype target).

up to ~620 miles (1,000 km) on a single charge (prototype target). Layout: Tri-motor AWD, 2+2 seating, removable glass roof panel.

Release Date & Availability

The second-gen Roadster was first shown in 2017 and was originally planned for 2020. Since then, the timeline has shifted several times. Tesla leadership has reiterated intentions for a production-ready design reveal before production and has referenced a launch window around the 2025–2026 timeframe. As with all Tesla timelines, consider these tentative until customer cars are built and delivered.

Pricing & Trims

Tesla initially listed a $200,000 base price and a $250,000 Founders Series (limited run). In late 2021, Tesla removed public pricing from the Roadster page and the Founders Series reservations stopped appearing. Today, Tesla has not re-posted firm U.S. pricing for the production model. Expect final pricing and packages at or above original guidance, with performance options potentially commanding a premium.

Performance Targets

From the start, Roadster’s headline has been blistering acceleration and high top speed. Tesla’s prototype claims included a 0–60 mph in 1.9 seconds, quarter-mile in the 8-second range, and a top speed above 250 mph. Elon Musk has also teased an optional package inspired by SpaceX’s cold-gas thruster tech that could push 0–60 mph to “under one second.” These figures remain targets until validated on production cars.

Battery, Range & Charging

Pack size (target): ~200 kWh (prototype target mentioned historically).

~200 kWh (prototype target mentioned historically). Range goal: ~620 miles (1,000 km) under ideal conditions.

~620 miles (1,000 km) under ideal conditions. Charging: Access to Tesla’s latest Supercharger network hardware; exact peak charge rates and times will depend on the final production spec.

Note: Independent analysts have debated the packaging feasibility of a 200 kWh pack in a compact supercar form factor. Final production specs will determine real-world range and mass.

Design & Interior

Body: Sleek 2-door coupe with a removable glass roof section for open-air driving.

Sleek 2-door coupe with a removable glass roof section for open-air driving. Seats: 2+2 layout (rear seats expected to be compact).

2+2 layout (rear seats expected to be compact). Cabin: Minimalist cockpit, large central display, the latest Tesla software stack, and advanced driver-assistance features.

Minimalist cockpit, large central display, the latest Tesla software stack, and advanced driver-assistance features. Steering: Tesla has hinted at steer-by-wire in its newer products; final Roadster hardware TBA.

Why It Matters

Roadster 2.0 is positioned as a technology showcase a halo car to prove that EVs can surpass ICE hypercars not only in straight-line speed but also in endurance and daily usability. If Tesla’s production specs land near its ambitions, Roadster could reset expectations for electric performance worldwide.

Key Specs (Targets/Claims)

Item Target / Claim Powertrain Tri-motor, AWD 0–60 mph 1.9 s (prototype claim); “<1 s” teased with special package Top Speed 250+ mph (target) Quarter-mile ~8.8 s (claim) Battery Pack ~200 kWh (target) Range Up to ~620 miles / 1,000 km (target) Seats 2+2 (compact rear seats) Roof Removable glass panel

Editor’s Note

Tesla vehicle timelines and specifications can change between prototype and production. Treat the figures above as guidance, not guarantees. We’ll update this page as official details are confirmed.

FAQs

When will the new Tesla Roadster be released? Tesla has referenced a 2025–2026 window, with production following a finalized design reveal. However, the model has been delayed multiple times; consider the date tentative until deliveries start.

How much will the Tesla Roadster cost? Tesla’s early guidance listed $200,000 (base) and $250,000 (Founders Series). Public pricing was removed from Tesla’s site in late 2021 and hasn’t been reposted as of September 2025.

Will there be a “SpaceX package” with thrusters? Elon Musk has teased a special package using cold-gas thrusters that could dramatically improve short-burst acceleration. Tesla has not published final production details for this package.