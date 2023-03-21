The Flash #795 Micro-Review – “Flash Family, Forward!”

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The Flash 795, cover, March 2023, Taurin ClarkeTITLE: The Flash #795
AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams
ARTISTS:  Roger Cruz, George Hambadais, Fernando Pasarin, Wellington Dias (Inker), Oclair Albert (Inker), Luis Guerrero & Matt Herms (Colorists), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.
RELEASED: March 21, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

For the record, nobody dies in this issue, as the cover suggests.

Barry Allen says a couple of interesting/fun things, though. At one point, he flat out tells Linda that speedsters exist outside of time. Specifically, that they’re “separate from our regular…’continuity’ for lack of a better word.” If that’s not a meta moment, I don’t know what is.

Barry also gives the speedsters an “Avengers Assemble!” type battle cry: “Flash Family, Forward!” Not nearly as catchy. But it works, I suppose.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.