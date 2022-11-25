Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #1 Micro-Review – A Quality Recipe

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Once Upon a Time at the End of the World 1, cover, November 2022, Mike Del MundoTITLE: Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #1
AUTHOR: Jason Aaron
ARTISTS: Alexandre Tefenkgi, Nick Dragotta, Lee Loughridge (Colorist), Rico Renzi (Colorist), AndWorld Design (Letterer). Cover by Mike Del Mundo.
 RELEASED: November 23, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

What we have here is Jason Aaron’s answer to the post-apocalyptic YA romance novel.  And thus far, it’s a pretty good one.

We’re in a world that’s been ravaged presumably by climate change and pollution. Our only two characters are a pair of young people meeting for the first time. One is quirky and endearing, the other is quiet and deadly. We’ve also got art that’s fun, interesting, and versatile in terms of its ability to do action, comedy, and drama. All of this makes for a recipe for a good series. This is one to watch.

