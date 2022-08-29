Fatherhood: Preschool and God

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

My three-year-old starts preschool this Friday. Whew boy…

I think I’m ready. And I know she’s ready. She’s been ready for awhile.

But still, I think the first day of preschool is one of those days where, if you don’t believe in God, you start. At least temporarily. Parents want to believe that somebody is there watching over their child, because in many cases (including mine), this is the first time they can’t be there to do it themselves.

I consider myself agnostic. But this Friday, I’ll say a prayer for my daughter. I don’t think she needs it. In fact, maybe her mom and I are the one who need the help. Either way a little extra help never hurt, right?

