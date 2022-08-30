Astonishing Art: Han and Leia’s Wedding by Geneva Bowers

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This weekend I’m finally starting Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel by Beth Revis. The book tells a story which, among various other things, contains Han Solo and Princess Leia’s wedding following the events of Return of the Jedi. I’ve been looking forward to this one. It caps off one hell of a summer for Star Wars books, that’s for sure.

Several days ago, Entertainment Weekly dropped this fun little piece of business. An artistic rendering of Han and Leia’s wedding on Endor, courtesy of Geneva Bowers. It’s got a great storybook quality to it. It wouldn’t necessarily feel out of place mixed in with the Star Wars Little Golden Books my daughter enjoys so much.

I wish Star Wars would do this kind of thing with their books more often. The franchise is so visual in nature, and it makes all the sense in the world. And while we’re at it, more Geneva Bowers Star Wars projects, please and thank you.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.